The guitarist of the popular Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, Michael Clifford, has secured himself a luxurious US home.

The Sydney-born celebrated New Year’s Eve in style and, according to the Los Angeles Times, paid USD 2.025 million for an eight-bedroom house in Valley Village, LA.

The property has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and was renovated in 2016. The main house has four bedrooms and an open floor plan, a combined kitchen and dining room and an impressive outdoor area.

There’s a pool and spa with multiple fire pits, a BBQ area, and sunken seating for entertainment.

At the rear of the property is a guest house with 3 bedrooms, its own kitchen, living room and studio.

It was sold by Federico Rolon from Compass.

The 24-year-old got engaged to his three-year-old girlfriend Crystal Leigh in January 2019.

Last year was a success for 5SOS after they released their third album.

They recently announced that they would join the Fire Fight Australia lineup to raise money for the Bushfire national crisis.

