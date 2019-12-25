advertisement

Former New York City Republican mayor and Democratic presidential nominee, Michael Bloomberg’s campaign used prison banking to phone.

Inmates working in the Bloomberg campaign were allegedly paid only between $ 20 and $ 30 a month.

According to Intercept, Bloomberg’s campaign, through a third-party vendor, used New Jersey-based company ProCom to make phone calls with residents across the U.S.

The company has call centers in New Jersey and Oklahoma, and two of its Oklahoma centers are operated out of state prisons. At least one of the prisons uses inmate labor on wages close to slavery.

Inmates incarcerated at the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, a minimum-security women’s prison with a capacity of more than 900, were calling in California on behalf of the Bloomberg campaign.

The inmates had to end their calls revealing that the calls had been paid for by the Bloomberg campaign, but they did not mention that the calls were made from behind bars.

The Bloomberg campaign responded to the revelation with a statement.

“We didn’t know about it and would never allow it if we had to,” Bloomberg spokesman Julie Wood said. “We do not believe in this practice and now we have ended our relationship with the subcontractor in question.”

The campaign claimed that they were not aware of the use of prison work until they were informed by the reporter at Intercept.

“The use of prison work is the continued exploitation of people who are locked up who actually have no other chance of having a job or earning money, other than the opportunities afforded them by prison officials,” said Alex Friedmann, managing editor of Prison Legal News and a human rights lawyer for prisoners.

Bloomberg entered the Democratic primary campaigns late enough, and has not made it to the debate stage yet. He has spent millions of dollars on advertising nationwide, and that figure could even reach billions.

This comes as a shock to many Democrats as the left of the party is calling for the removal of money from politics and taxation of billionaires, while the centrist wing continues to remain cozy with said billionaires.

