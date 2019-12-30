advertisement

Michael B. Jordan’s acting career has taken 20 years, from guest appearances to longer television shows such as “All My Children” and “Friday Night Lights” The right choice to partner with the young director Ryan Coogler, who is his protagonist in the moving “Fruitvale Station”. They would work together again in Coogler’s follow-up films, with Jordan as the initially amused Adonis Johnson in Creed ”and then as the malicious Erik Killmonger in“ Black Panther ”. Jordan soon gained a reputation for excellence and sometimes having his characters killed.

This second part is not the case in his latest film “Just Mercy”, in which he plays the public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who has provided legal aid to prisoners on death row with his organization Equal Justice Initiative. The specific story told in “Just Mercy” relates to the case of Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx), who was wrongfully accused of how Stevenson ignored the odds that opposed him and waged the good fight.

32-year-old Jordan, who also acted as executive producer, recently spoke about the film at a question and answer session in Toronto.

Q: Did you know much about Bryan Stevenson and this particular case before you signed up for the film?

A: I have to admit that I didn’t know that much in the beginning. But then I read his book (“Just Mercy: A History of Justice and Redemption”) and listened to his (2012) TED talk. I felt a great responsibility to approach the topic and the story and do everything I could. Use my platform to convey the story to the masses.

Q: You met Bryan when you were preparing for the film. How were your conversations

A: I was very curious about the room and being in courtrooms. I think I had the idea that it was a place you didn’t belong to. You know that being in court is a bad thing. So I got used to turning this perception into a place of power. It is a job. I started to feel comfortable in this room. So I just asked him where he would be, what his attack position is. What body language do you speak, depending on what you expect from a witness or judge? I was concerned with the technical aspect of the whole. I tried to concentrate on it, but also to leave room for the interpretation of this work area. I think that’s what I’m thinking about and I’ve had the opportunity to talk a lot about it to him.

Q: The film portrays Bryan as someone who cares about customer wellbeing as much as about the judiciary. Did all of that show up in your discussions?

A: When he spoke to inmates, it was important to him to get closer. This is something that is extremely important – understanding and feeling this empathy and understanding that it is more than just a name on a piece of paper. These people have lives and families and things that are at stake. And you are responsible for that. You know, there is a film version of it, but there is also a real version of it, and we wanted to live more in this room than anything else. Having had the opportunity to get to know Bryan and his story and work, I felt like I was under a lot of pressure to get it right. So I tried to take my time and Bryan helped me a lot.

Q: You mentioned in previous interviews that your parents had trouble seeing your characters because they often die in previous films. What was your reaction like this?

A: My family is everything; My parents shaped me. I am her Earlier in my career, I played some stereotypical roles that somehow didn’t seem like stereotypes because the characters had so much emotional topicality and really appealed to the audience over time. But I never thought about what my mother went through when she saw her son die so often. She would cry so hard and it would tear me apart. But as I grew older and more mature and started looking at things, I said, “Man, I can’t do this anymore.” That was one reason why I rejected many roles. I said, “I can’t die anymore. I want people to see me live. I want my character to survive all three acts. I want people to watch me make it to the end credits.” ( laughs)

“Just Mercy” will open on January 10th.

Ed Symkus writes about films for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.

