Michael B. Jordan’s idea of ​​a Superman movie he could be a part in is a mystery, but he recently pointed out the possibility again.

MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz spoke to Jordan about playing The Man of Tomorrow in an interview for Jordan’s new film Just Mercy, and Horowitz said he could “be special.”

Although Jordan had a meeting with Warner Bros. executives to discuss this, he laughed slightly at the more leading question. The Black Panther star said he kept hearing that he was ready for Morpheus, Superman, Power Rangers and other things. Then it was addressed what would make him commit to such a role and the sensitivity of the fans:

“Everything I immerse has to be done correctly. It has to be full of authenticity. I’m a fan of comics, you know? I understand that fans are upset about … “Oh no, why are they doing this and why are they changing it?” So, just know, if I ever delved myself into anything it would be authentic and something that I think people would really support. “

Watch the following interview:

, @ MichaelB4Jordan plays a real hero in #JustMercy, but will he ever play a DC hero? @ Joshuahorowitz picked him up to find out! pic.twitter.com/gA7xcHKYKz

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) December 23, 2019

Rumors keep swirling. Jordan could one day wear the cape and Warner Bros. woos him. However, nothing was confirmed until the report appeared. The studio met the human torch to hear its pitch.

We don’t know much about the actor’s vision, but he informed Oprah back in February that his commitment to the role was just a rumor:

“Yes, it was a rumor, I heard that. I have heard that. I have heard that. I heard a few rumors. I just find it flattering to take part in these conversations. It is very humble. “

He also told her that he would do “something original” based on the established multiverse canon that would not change anything fans know:

“I would be Calvin Ellis. There is another version of Superman from Earth-23. I’m a comic guy … There is another version of Superman in a different dimension that is already black in the existing comic books. I think the comic purists can accept that more than Clark Kent from Kansas. This is something else. “

Seriously obedient readers of DC Comics will remember that Calvin Ellis rose to the US presidency.

Jordan’s schedule is expected to keep him busy for the next few years. Regardless of whether he ends up in a kryptonier’s boots, it may depend on the status of Henry Cavill, who claims the cape is “still mine” and “in the closet”. Cavill also has ideas for a redeeming Superman story.

Staying is also a matter for J.J. Abrams, who is revising the part for a potential project for which he is in discussions after signing an important contract with WB. Nothing is set in stone, but another rumor says he wants a younger Superman and top of his list is the unknown David Corenswet (Netflixs The Politician).

Now in theaters for Michael B. Jordan is indie drama Just Mercy. He plays alongside the former electro and the man who would be spawn Jamie Foxx. Her film opened on Christmas.

Thoughts, comments on Michael B. Jordan as Superman? Drop them down.

