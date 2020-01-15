advertisement

The lawyer, who is facing multiple lawsuits in California and New York, is likely to spend the night at downtown Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center or in Santa Ana prison before appearing before a federal court in Santa Ana tomorrow.

Avenatti rose to fame along with his former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels, who unsuccessfully filed several lawsuits against President Donald Trump. Eighteen months ago, the cheeky lawyer was a fixture on cable news programs and the subject of flattering pieces in Vanity Fair and New York Times magazine. Reporters asked him about his skin care routine and Tom Ford suits while he and Daniels posed for photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The prominent lawyer with his trademark Twitter hashtag #basta also dipped his toe for a brief moment in the president’s candidate pool, dined with potential donors and formed a PAC to accept donations.

Then, last spring, after the Los Angeles prosecutor denied the domestic violence complaint due to a previous incident, Avenatti was charged with extortion, fraud, and embezzlement by a paraplegic client by the New York and California prosecutors. New York prosecutors filed additional charges in May. This time it was claimed that Avenatti stole $ 300,000 from his most famous client, Stormy Daniels. Avenatti has not pleaded guilty to all charges and has vocalized his innocence on social media.

At the hearing on Tuesday, chief prosecutor, Eli Morgenstern, put forward his arguments for why Avenatti should be placed in an “involuntarily inactive” state that prohibits him from exercising the right but separates him from the conviction. The public prosecutor has already filed its blocking suit as a separate procedure. The case began last June when the public prosecutor filed an inactive application against Avenatti.

The complaint included allegations that Avenatti had stolen nearly $ 840,000 from former customer Gregory Barela, who testified on Tuesday. In previous court files, Avenatti’s lawyer denied that he had misused Barela’s funds.

During Avenatti’s heated testimony prior to his arrest, he looked distraught and occasionally raised his voice, calling the hearing “nonsense,” claiming that his former customer Barela “said a lot of things that were wrong”.

