LOS ANGELES, CA. (ABC News) – Michael Avenatti, former Stormy Daniels lawyer and outspoken critic of Donald Trump, faces new legal difficulties after his arrest in California on Tuesday evening.

Avenatti was already awaiting trial in California and New York and was arrested again when he left a trial to revoke his legal license. He will appear before the Manhattan Supreme Court next week on charges of blackmailing Nike for millions of dollars.

He did not plead guilty in either case.

A judge decided on Wednesday, Avenatti, would remain in custody and brought to New York by the US marshals for his trial next week.

IRS agents detained Avenatti for allegedly violating his bail. He faces a long list of allegations in California, including the theft of customer funds and failure to pay his taxes.

In court documents received from ABC News, prosecutors allege that Avenatti, who they said had a multi-million dollar debt due to a high-roller lifestyle, had complex plans to release assets before creditors prior to the California case release hide.

“The fact that the accused continued to commit crimes in this case after he was charged and while he is in custody shows that the accused continues to pose a significant economic threat to the community,” the prosecutor wrote in a motion on Avenatti’s bail. This application was approved by a judge before he was arrested.

Among the prosecutors of crimes that hide money, Avenatti said in May 2019 that his ex-wife used funds from a hidden part of his money to buy a $ 50,000 Mercedes Benz, the he and his driver used on their behalf. The prosecutor alleged that Avenatti initially filled out the documents for the purchase of the car, but had returned with his ex-wife to buy the car on her behalf.

The prosecutor also said Avenatti’s girlfriend had been a guest at an exclusive resort in Tuscany, Italy and had citizenship there, which raises the question of whether he has any hidden assets there.

At the U.S. District Court hearing in Santa Ana on Wednesday, Avenatti’s lawyers, H. Dean Steward and Tom Warren responded by setting out their case to work out allegations of release based on allegations. Their client’s bail was withdrawn.

Steward went through all of the prosecutor’s allegations, admitting that although the measures were measures to avoid creditors, Avenatti still complied with all pre-judicial conditions.

“The conditions of detention require that he report to the law enforcement agencies and receive no approval from them,” Steward said in court.

Prosecutors called Steward’s allegations “ridiculous,” listing the fraudulent acts Avenatti allegedly committed while on bail, adding, “All he does is keep the money in his pocket.”

Avenatti became famous alongside former customer Stormy Daniels, who unsuccessfully filed several lawsuits against Trump. The cheeky and outspoken attorney quickly became a fixture on cable news and received flattering coverage in Vanity Fair and the New York Times Magazine. He was asked about his skin care routine and Tom Ford got dressed during a photo shoot with Daniels from Annie Leibovitz.

Last spring, prosecutors in New York and California charged him with extortion, fraud, and embezzlement, including charges that Avenatti stole millions of dollars from a paraplegic client.

New York prosecutors filed additional charges in May. This time it was claimed that Avenatti stole $ 300,000 from his most famous client, Daniels. Avenatti did not plead guilty to all charges and was vocal on social media to protect his innocence.

