advertisement

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskaya has hinted that star player Paul Pogba could return to Arsenal’s top four rivals in the upcoming Premier League match.

In his latest interview, as confirmed by Football London, Ole Gunnar Solskaier said that Paul Pogba missed out on Burnley in the offseason after a slight defeat after Newcastle United.

Paul Pogba was led by Ole Gunnar Solskaya as the Frenchman returned to full fitness after three months out.

advertisement

He missed most of the season due to an ankle injury.

Pogba returned from his last match in a recent league clash at Watford, losing to Manchester United 2. 0 from Ismaila Sarri and Troy Dinney’s second-half goals.

He was a substitute in the 64th minute of the game, before playing another 45 minutes during the next league game, beating Newcastle United 4-1.

The victory over Newcastle United was followed by Burnley’s victory over the home side, with Paul Pogba missing from the field.

Anthony Marshall and Marcus Rashford both hit midfield to Manchester United 2. Get 0 points clear of Clares.

The victory was enough for Manchester United to take fifth place on the table, and they are now fourth with four points from Chelsea.

advertisement