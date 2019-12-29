advertisement

Penn State’s second linebacker had 14 tackles and forced two mistakes in defeating Memphis

ARLINGTON, Texas – Micah Parsons knew the biggest game of his career in Penn State was going to be a week ago.

Every day in training before the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, he told Defense Coordinator Brent Pry that he would win the game’s most valuable defense player.

“That’s the kind of attitude I have,” said Parsons. “You have to know it before it happens. You can’t be surprised by your moment. You have to know that your moment is there. And when you’re on the biggest stage, it’s not time to crumble, it’s time to shine . “

Parsons then really knew the performance would come when he noticed something on the bus ride to the AT&T Stadium on Saturday morning.

It rained.

So he texted his mother and father. He said his biggest games always seem to be in the rain – no matter that the Nittany Lions’ run-and-gun win over Memphis, a 53:39 final, took place indoors.

“I said the storm was coming,” he said, smiling in the interview room after the game and thinking back on the moment.

And then the Cotton Bowl started against these Tigers and Parsons, the second from Harrisburg blew up a setback for a loss of 10 yards.

Then he made a few more attacks.

And his Lions and their fighting defenses needed something to keep up with Memphis and keep a narrow lead.

At that point, Parson really felt he was going to produce the game of his life – one of Penn State player’s best defensive performances in a bowl game.

His payline: 14 duels (seven solo duels), three duels for loss, two sacks, two forced games and two pass breakups.

Along with the piece that Penn State could have saved in the end.

Return to the last minute of the third quarter as he flipped through the series to pay homage to Memphis quarterback Brady White again. When he pulled him to the floor, White desperately threw the ball into Garrett Taylor’s arms, who returned it for a 15-meter landing.

The Lions suddenly had a breathing space that they would never give up again. In particular, Parson’s pace in scrimmage was more devastating than ever.

“There are these guys who are clutch guys,” said Pry when asked about Parsons in the locker room. “He wants his number called. He beat me up like crazy throughout the game.”

On the other hand, although it was called All-American, this game was the first of Parsons to go through several destructive games.

He has received defensive MVP awards and is preparing for even greater opportunities in 2020.

Pry reiterated the belief that Parsons can still improve significantly as a college player, with a list of improvements ranging from basics to position experience to work ethic.

His teammates continue to see this positively. They annoyed him that he still couldn’t keep up with his first college interception – like the ball he couldn’t properly cut at the start of the game and another one that he dropped too late.

“He’s just starting to learn football,” said Shaka Toney. “The fact is, he only plays a lot of instincts (still). It’s scary to see that he didn’t get where he needs to be as a football player.”

How good can it be?

“We could see him number 1 overall (selection in the 2021 NFL draft) if we really want to,” said Toney. “You can’t teach him what he’s doing out here. I don’t think there will be a linebacker in the country next year who can take on Micah.”

His coordinator and position trainer agreed. For this team, this defense, this linebacker it is already in the next fall.

“Right now,” said Pry, “you will show me that someone who is a better defensive player than Micah Parsons is going into the next season.”

