A student was granted a college scholarship when she was in kindergarten in 2007. Now that a high school graduate is nearing completion, the foundation has apparently withdrawn its promise.

Ynette Lopez and 96 other children in her kindergarten were apparently told by the I Have A Dream Foundation that they would receive $ 3,000 a year for a college or university course if the course were held in Florida and they were good throughout high school Would have grades.

Lopez and her family moved out of Florida a few years ago, but the teenage mother, Zondra Aimes, contacted the foundation to see if her daughter could still qualify and was approved.

They said to me, “Yeah, that’s fine. Why don’t you just keep in touch whenever you can?” And I said, “OK!”

She is a wonderful student. She has already been accepted into colleges. She is an all-round great girl.

When the children and their families heard about the scholarships, the foundation said they had to work really hard at school to get the scholarship, which Ynette must have done.

Since contacting the I Have A Dream Foundation, Ynette and Zondra have given two reasons why the teenagers are no longer qualified: firstly because she has moved and secondly because she is “not qualified”.

7 News Miami contacted Stephanie Trump, head of the I Have A Dream Foundation’s Miami department, who claims Ynette didn’t stay in touch with them.

Trump informed the news agency that 21 children had moved out of the area, but 20 of them would still receive the grant. Only Ynette missed this because Trump only heard about Zondra after the family moved in 2014 when she recently contacted them.

While Zondra did not have the original contract she signed with the foundation in 2007, 7 News Miami managed to get a copy, and her legal expert, Howard Finklestein, took a look.

From a legal point of view, this is very difficult because the contract is not clear and there is scope for both sides. The foundation has a strong argument because after Ynette moved she didn’t go to any of her programs and Zondra said she only contacted her every year or two.

But to prefer Ynette is that she has good grades, volunteered, and became the kind of student for whom the scholarship was created. That is why both sides have a good argument, and legally it is tough.

I Have a Dream appears to be a wonderful foundation, but no matter how nonprofit you are, your contract with the recipients must be clear and precise.

You can say Ynette and her mother didn’t follow their rules, but if Zondra went to a small claims court and sued, a judge could check the vagueness of the contract and decide in Ynette’s favor.

While Ynette is applying for college despite the scholarship news, Zondra is considering taking her case to the Small Claims Court and is willing to compromise with the foundation.

Zondra said that since Ynette had attended six years of the program before moving, she was satisfied with $ 1,500 a year instead of $ 3,000.

