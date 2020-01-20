advertisement

Tim Reynolds Associated Press

Monday

January 20, 2020 at 5:40 p.m.

CORAL GABLES – Former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King announced on Monday that he was moving to Miami, which is important for the Hurricanes as they try to recover from a 6-7 season.

King played in four games for Houston last season before announcing in late September that he’d move out of the rest of 2019 and deliver a red shirt to maintain eligibility for 2020.

“The story is still being written …”, King wrote in a tweet announcing the move.

King has had at least one quick touchdown and at least one temporary touchdown in his last 15 games with Houston – a series that broke the former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow’s FBS record. For comparison: Miami Quarterbacks have played a total of 15 such games in the last nine seasons.

King announced a week ago that he would move and visit Miami this weekend. The hurricanes struggled with persistence most of the year.

King’s best season in Houston was 2018 when he made 36 touchdowns and won 14 more. He left the cougars with 4,925 passing yards, 1,421 bustling yards and 504 receiving yards. King split time between receiver and quarterback in 2016 and 2017: 58 catches for three touchdowns.

On Tuesday, King registers for the spring semester courses in Miami. It was not immediately clear on Monday whether he had officially registered; The university was closed due to the holidays of Martin Luther King Jr.

If nobody leaves, King’s arrival means that Miami will receive five quarterbacks for scholarships in 2020. Jarren Williams and N’Kosi Perry were in position last season, former Ohio state quarterback Tate Martell remains in the squad and newcomer Tyler Van Dyke is enrolled earlier this month.

