The Miami Herald closes its print shop and cuts 70 jobs. TheWrap has reviewed an internal memo from Miami Herald Media Company President and Editor Aminda Marqués González announcing the changes.

The news comes just a few weeks after McClatchy, who owns the Herald and his Spanish-speaking counterpart El Nuevo Herald, announced that the Saturday editions of the newspaper would be abolished. Instead, the weekend editions were said to be extended.

The printed versions of the paper are not from the newspaper’s eight-year-old printer. Instead, the Herald cuts 70 jobs and prints six-day newspapers at Sun Sentinal in Deerfield Beach.

In her letter to the employees, Marqués González wrote: “Our colleagues affected by this move will receive severance packages and Sun Sentinel has informed us that they may hire up to 18 of our team members to support the increased work they are doing. As part of this change, we are saying goodbye to 34 full-time and 36 part-time employees. We will share this message with you at this time after all affected colleagues have been informed. “

She added: “This was a very difficult business decision that was made after careful analysis and consideration. As you know, demand for print is declining as more readers find their news online, and publishers, including our sister publications in McClatchy, are consolidating their printing activities. “

McClatchy reported on the third quarter results for November 2019, stating that it was “negotiating capital and pension restructuring with PBGC and key stakeholders.”

