The Miami Herald dropped the ball great on Wednesday. In a story about an MMA fighter attacking police officers after being arrested for domestic violence, the Herald called the fighter longtime UFC star Nate Diaz.

One problem: it wasn’t Nate Diaz, and his agent quickly tried to improve the record.

Regarding the story of Nate Diaz Miami Herald that just came out. This is from Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield:

“This story is absolutely not correct. Nate has been at the Super Bowl for over a week. It is not him. This story is completely wrong. “/ Cont

– Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani), February 12, 2020

“Nate has been in Stockton since Tuesday after the Super Bowl and has never had any interaction with Miami law enforcement agencies. No problem. And he has never been tied to anything close to domestic violence in his life. “

– Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani), February 12, 2020

The story was quickly edited and a correction released, but Diaz’s camp is not happy and has stated that they will investigate legal action.

More from Diaz’s representative:

The story printed by the Miami Herald is 100% false, inaccurate, unfounded, irresponsible, and utter nonsense. Miami Herald has now put down history. We apologize and have already started to take legal action. https://t.co/yx8LLNfK26

– Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani), February 12, 2020

A Miami police officer also called the herald’s story “wrong.”

A Miami police spokesman tells me that the Miami Herald story about Nate Diaz was “flawed.” Https://t.co/MfPHVaT10r

– Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi), February 12, 2020

The Herald “apologizes for the mistake,” but you can’t put the damn ghost back in the bottle.

NOTE: In a first version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar, Nate Diaz, had been arrested in a domestic violence case. The herald apologizes for the mistake.

– Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald), February 12, 2020

The story on the Herald website also leads with this blurb about their false reporting.

In a first version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar, Nate Diaz, had been arrested in a domestic violence case. The herald apologizes for the mistake.

In addition, the story spends two paragraphs talking about Diaz to highlight the herald’s erroneous reporting.

The herald, based on information from a law enforcement agency, initially reported that the suspect was Nate Diaz, 34, one of the best-known stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While Colina confirmed that a martial artist had had a fight at the police station, it wasn’t Diaz.

Zach Rosenfield, Diaz ‘spokesman, said Diaz had been in California since Tuesday after the Super Bowl and was not involved in any dispute. Diaz, who fought and lost to up-and-coming MMA star Jorge Masvidal in the headline fight at UFC 244 in November, is one of the biggest names in the sport.

The fighter actually arrested was a man named Michael Nates, a Miami-American who has not fought since 2012.

I have to repeat how terrible it is for the herald. If you’re a media company and you name someone involved in an incident, make sure you’re right. If you misidentify someone, your credibility will fall on the toilet – and that doesn’t even take into account the possible legal ramifications.

(Miami Herald)