INDIANAPOLIS – Miami Heat was put to the test before their game against Indiana after coach Eric Spoelstra rated his team as “mediocre”.

An argument in the third quarter increased the game of heat even more.

In the midst of the heat that surpassed the Pacers 38-23 on the way to a 122-108 router in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler exchanged bumps, words, and gestures with Indiana’s T.J. Warren who was thrown out.

After that, Warren said nothing. Butler did not hesitate to express his opinion.

“I mean, it’s difficult for him because I can protect him and he can’t protect me,” said Butler. “Ultimately, that’s what matters. I think you just have to take care of your mouth in certain situations. There is one (crap) that you just don’t say as a man. He has to see me next time because I do Feel like what he said is really disrespectful. “

The heat had little trouble handling the Pacers.

Butler scored 14 points and was one of seven Miami players in the double digits. Another was Bam Adebayo, who had 18 in three quarters and said the street effort had something to do with Spoelstra’s “mediocre” comment. The heat improved to 10-9 in street games.

“It was a big stress because the coach called us” mediocre “on the street,” said Adebayo. “We didn’t appreciate that. We tried to prove the opposite to him.”

The Heat built a 28 point lead by the end of the third quarter, leaving the starters alone.

“It wasn’t about me or my message, it was about this team taking responsibility for what we’ve been doing on the street so far,” said Spoelstra. “Nobody felt great in the locker room, and one of the qualities of this team was having things we didn’t do well and trying to correct them.”

Tyler Herro led Miami with 19 points, Derrick Jones with 18 and Duncan Robinson with 11 out of 17 points in the third quarter. Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn each scored 14 points.

“This is how this team is structured,” said Spoelstra. “This is how our best player (butler) is wired up. It is fun to be part of basketball if everyone can understand that there can be several boys, different boys on different evenings and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a man with a high level Usage rate. Jimmy really supports this kind of attitude and it permeates the whole team. “

The Pacers were led by striker Domantas Sabonis, with 27 points and 14 rebounds for his 30th double double of the season.

“Only together as a unit did they control this game from the start,” said Pacers coach Nate McMillan.

OLADIPO GOALS JAN. 29 RETURN

Victor Oladipo, the two-time All-Star Pacer guard, eagerly confirmed the plan for his season debut in a home game against Chicago on January 29, just over a year since he had a right-hand quad in a home game on January 23, 2019. Broken tendon win over Toronto.

“I think waiting a year was good for me,” he said on Wednesday. “I think the date is good. I’ll be looking forward to that.”

A healthy oladipo could make the Pacers the elite of the Eastern Conference. Without him, they recently defeated defending champions Toronto, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at home. The sixth-year professional scored an average of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 36 games before the injury.

“I’m just looking forward to going out and playing basketball,” he said. “It’s what I like to do. … It was a crazy trip. It was a hard trip, but it made me a better person. I really think so.”

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami won two games against Pacers in 12 days after losing four games in a row last season. … Improved to 8-0 against teams in the Central Division.

Pacers: Two days after the season high of 36 points in a win in Charlotte, striker T.J. Warren only had three points before being kicked out after an argument with Butler in the third quarter. … Point Guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his fourth game in a row with a painful lower back injury.

NEXT

Heat: Friday in Brooklyn.

Pacers: Friday in Chicago.

