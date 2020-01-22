advertisement

I guess I could say that Duke buried Miami under a 3-pointer hurricane.

But we’re too good for cheap puns.

So let’s just assume that Duke used a combination of long-range shooting and suffocating defense to deal with Miami 89-59 on Tuesday night. The win brought Duke to 16-3, 6-2 in the ACC with a week’s break.

Miami falls to 10-8, 2-6 in the ACC.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga sardonically summarized Miami’s strategy.

“Our game plan was to pack the paint and give them three. I think we did a good job. “

The visitors suppressed Vernon Carey inside and dared Duke to defeat them from a great distance.

Herzog accepted the challenge.

It took Matthew Hurt 34 seconds to hit 3 and then 47 seconds to hit another. Then Tre Jones, then Cassius Stanley, four 3-pointers before the media’s first timeout. At that point it was 14-6.

A quick start was exactly what the doctor had ordered after the loss couple last week.

“We knew this was going to be a big game tonight,” said Jack White, “to see how we reacted to the two losses. Together we are ready to move forward last week … it is something we.” stressed when we prepared to leave early and make sure that we were all defensively on the same side, which would get our offense going. “

Duke scored in the first half with a 9 of 17 goal from distance and led with a break of 48-24.

Hurt was a big part of it. The four-man from Minnesota had the high and low season typical of newbies, but it’s difficult to argue with its positive reaction to tough times.

“We know that in most games with a beast like Vernon they will be on the floor and will try to make it difficult for him because he is really good for us. Shooters are best suited for wide-open shots. Once you have yours made the first one, think you will make them all. “

Hurt had 15 points and 5 rebounds in half.

Mike Krzyzewski was pleased with the 3-point score, but even more so with a defense that shot down Miami 30 percent, 22 percent from a distance.

“To win, we have to play well D. If we play so hard in defense, it means a good offensive because we push the ball.” We had a lot of energy at the start of the game. In the second half, you play at 10:30 in the evening with a big lead and it is difficult for both teams. “

Duke held Miami’s star guard Chris Lykes at half-time without points and without templates.

“I don’t think you could feel his full presence on the pitch,” White said. “With Tre and JGold (Goldwire), you know they can go with him wherever he goes and harass him. It is thanks to them and their defense that they killed him.”

Lykes showed his explosiveness in the second half when he scored six points.

“We just played really good defense,” added Krzyzewski. “Lykes is a Heckuva player. He showed more in the second half. We played some good games against him. I’m glad we don’t play it again. When he gets that little boost, he can go quickly. He is one of the fastest scorers in the league. “

Lykes scored nine points in the second half, but it was too little, too late. The next Miami in the second half was 22. The result was never in doubt.

“They really reacted very positively to the two defeats,” said Krzyzewski. “Our trainings were excellent and our team meetings and I think we grew a lot as a team.”

REMARKS

Wendell Moore won’t be back next week.

But the free week was supposed to help Joey Baker’s ankle.

Hurt ended with 22 points and six rebounds, his third 20-point game of the season.

And Tre Jones didn’t just bother Lykes. He filled the sheet with 16 points, 6 ricochets, 6 templates and theft while turning it over only once.

Carey added eleven points in the double-digit range, while the attention Miami gave him gave the floor to his teammates.

Stanley had nine points, including one of Jones’ highlights. Baker scored three 3-point points for his 9 points, while Alex O’Connell had eight late points. And the seniors again provided leadership and tenacity, White with 5 points and 2 blocks, Javin DeLaurier with 5 points and 9 rebounds at team level.

Duke beat Miami 39: 35 and forced 13 sales. Herzog had 18 assists, against 10 turnovers, with 7 blocks while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 11-25 from 3 and 10-13 from the line and dominating in almost every aspect of the game.

