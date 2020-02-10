advertisement

Miami Firefighters Walk Half Marathon to raise awareness of PTSD

More than 200 firefighters went into full swing for the Miami Half Marathon on Sunday, February 9, to draw attention to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among first-aiders, said Miami Fire Rescue. Firefighter Claudio Navas has been participating in the half marathon since 2015 to honor his friend and fellow fire fighter Danny Alvarez, who committed suicide in 2014 after struggling with PTSD. Navas launched Never Walk Alone, a campaign to raise awareness of the psychological struggles faced by first responders. Navas ran the 2015 half marathon, ran it with Alvarez ‘father in 2016 and was accompanied by 10 other firefighters in 2017. By 2019, 54 firefighters had joined his marathon mission, the Never Walk Alone site said. In 2020, 230 Miami-Dade firefighters ran the half-marathon with 70 pound equipment and the Thin Red Line flag to honor the firefighters who were killed on the job. The “chirping” in the video is a continuity alarm that is activated when a firefighter is in need. “We turned it on when we finished the Miami Marathon so they could hear us coming!” The post said. Credit: Miami Beach Fire Department via Storyful

