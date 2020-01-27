advertisement

Zach Thomas when the Hall of Fame calls Saturday: “Wow, man. I haven’t even thought that high up. “

Eleven years after he last climbed in a helmet and underlay, Zach Thomas can still laugh at the problems he caused the Dolphins video crew to make sure there wasn’t a single meaningful film his eyes didn’t see have before a game. He can laugh that he sent interns to raid the trainers’ dining room in the training facility so they can bite him late into the night. The next morning, self-service followed.

“I’ll tell you something: I’ve drunk the coffee very often,” says Thomas.

Thomas knew of no other way to survive 13 NFL seasons as a self-described “little talent child with big dreams”. All but a year were spent as Dolphins’ battering ram of an all-pro middle linebacker, but if you think the one-day contract he signed with Miami to retire was like flipping a pressure relief valve.

Zach Thomas, 46, has not stopped loving football. Didn’t stop loving his dolphins. Says he enjoys watching games at home even though “nobody enjoys watching with me” because he’s still so busy. This also gives an indication of why Thomas, as much as he would be interested in coaching, cannot. Yet.

“If I want to do something, I really have to be fully committed and I know how I’m doing – I’m not going to be committed to my family,” he says. “And I want to be there for you.”

Thomas’ house is the beachfront house in northeast Broward that he built for Mrs. Maritza and her three children, ages 4 to 10.

Since Thomas cannot return to football, football may come to him. He’ll find out on Saturday after the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters gather in a conference room to determine which finalists, as part of the 2020 class, will cut the anchor.

“It would be pretty great for the teammates I played with,” says Thomas. “That would mean a lot because they did all the dirty work and I just cleaned up.”

It’s the highest individual honor a professional soccer player can ever get, but the first words out of Thomas’s mouth aren’t about this person at all. Perhaps that is why he can say: “I am most proud of this because I am only a good team mate, because I do not think you will find one – it does not matter what level it was – who said that I wasn’t is not a good teammate. “

Thomas’ teammates are not in the Hall of Fame. He is. Something that has to do with the 1,734 duels he did in “cleaning up”. Not to mention seven pro shells and five all-pro selections.

What would it mean for him to be accepted?

“It would mean a lot because I’m still a small talent with big dreams that I can’t imagine,” he says. “They say it’s 1/10 of 1 percent just to make it to the NFL. But the chances of being in the conversation with the really big ones have to be very high. So for me, wow, man. I still have not even thought that high up. “

If you are waiting for Thomas to say what many believe – that he deserves this time – do not hold your breath.

“It’s hard to say I deserve this because the game doesn’t owe me anything,” he says. “It gave me everything.”

Not at the beginning when he was a linebacker at White Deer High in Pampa, Texas.

“You know, I’ve been all-state twice, but I’m not being offered,” he says. “I don’t look like that. I get two grants, so I take one (at Texas Tech). And then in college I was all-American twice and then I go, the 154th choice. I knew that at a young age each of the 17 linebackers that preceded me. It was all just for motivation. “

He arrived in Davie hoping to make it through special teams. He estimates that he was the No. 4 middle linebacker, miles behind seasoned starter Jack Del Rio.

“Jimmy Johnson came up to me and said,” Zach, we’re going to start with you. Don’t let me down, ”says Thomas. “I want” yes sir “.”

That explains the late nights and early hours of the morning and drives the video guys up a wall. With his orchestrations, Peyton Manning became a legend. Unfortunately, Thomas played at a time when the players weren’t that loud, or we heard audio evidence of how much he liked to call plays before the snap, thanks to all of these film studies.

“Sometimes I had no idea what they were doing,” says Thomas. “But I would throw away a few things just to do that – you know.” We know. Mind games with the quarterback.

It wasn’t a quarterback tied to Thomas’ waist like the roadrunner to Wile E. Coyote. It was Kevin Mawae, the jet center, who said in his acceptance speech to the Hall of Fame last summer that Thomas was the opponent he met who was not in the hall but who needed it most.

“I was at Disney at the time,” says Thomas. “My phone started to explode. That is humble. There is no greater honor than receiving this recognition from an opponent. “

Thomas had a thank you card created by a professional and then sent it with a gift card to The Capital Grille in Mawae.

“Said,” This meal is mine, man. Thank you, ”says Thomas.

Shortly after his retirement, Thomas was no stranger to the training facility. But he soon realized that hanging around was a mistake.

“I missed it so much that I couldn’t turn the page,” he says. “I would be depressed and all that stuff. That’s why a lot of people have trouble keeping going.”

Now? “I have already moved and passed it.”

He plans to visit next season.

“Hopefully Chris Grier will have a great design this year,” says Thomas of the Dolphins general manager. “We need him to get some talent down here. Not the guys who are knocking here. We have talent, but there is just so much turnover. “

At home, Zach Thomas, professional husband and father, finds many ways to satisfy his passions.

Family life?

“Even more challenging than football,” he says. “It’s a lot of driving. I feel like an Uber driver.”

Though he’s listed at 5-foot-11 and £ 228 in his game days, he’s slimmer now. Monday morning he was on Peloton. Some days it’s CrossFit. Or run. Play soccer. Yoga.

“I do everything,” he says. “I love to exercise. It helps my head. Helps lower my weight. I think it’s important. “

He says he feels good after so many collisions. He looks forward to bringing the family to Canton, Ohio this summer. Not because he relies on being an award winner, but to support Johnson who was elected. Thomas also attended Dan Marino’s initiation, although he never entered the Hall of Fame.

This year, he says, he will go inside.

On Saturday he will find out if he will never go.

