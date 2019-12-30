advertisement

Joe Schad @schadjoe

Monday

December 30, 2019 at 10:42 am

Howard is said to have grabbed and pushed his fiancee

advertisement

Miami Dolphins cornerback, Xavien Howard, was arrested late Sunday after a domestic violence incident involving his fiance.

Howard reportedly had an oral argument with the mother of his three children, grabbed her and pressed her against a mirrored glass wall.

According to a Davie police arrest report, Howard was arrested at 10:53 p.m. The report indicates that the dispute over the purchase of a Howard wallet that was not disclosed to his fiancé began.

“The accused took both arms and pressed them against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of the bedroom,” the report said. “The accused then let her go, causing her to fall on her right arm and land on his medically assisted crutch that was lying on the floor.”

Howard recently had a knee surgery. Howard only played five games this season due to injury.

According to the report, the woman had scratches and redness on the right wrist / forearm and redness and abrasion on the right elbow.

Prior to this season, Howard approved a new 5-year contract for $ 75.25 million. The Dolphins identified Howard as a franchise building block for a dramatic remodeling.

Howard, 26, had seven interceptions for Miami in 2018 and reached the Pro Bowl.

In a statement, the dolphins said: “We are aware of the situation and are currently collecting information. We will not make any further comments at this time. “

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement