Xavien Howard could still be subject to the NFL discipline

According to Howard’s attorney Michael Grieco, Xavien Howard dropped a household battery charge on Thursday.

Howard, a cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, had a planned indictment in Broward County on Thursday.

At the end of December, Howard reportedly had an oral argument with the mother of his three children, grabbed her and pressed her against a mirrored glass wall.

The NFL can conduct its own investigation and Howard remains subject to league discipline.

According to a Davie Police arrest report, the dispute over the purchase of a wallet that Howard had made and was not disclosed to his fiance began.

“The accused took both arms and pressed them against the mirrored glass wall in the hallway of the bedroom,” the report said. “The accused then let her go, causing her to fall on her right arm and land on his medically assisted crutch that was lying on the floor.”

According to the report, the woman had scratches and redness on the right wrist / forearm and redness and abrasion on the right elbow.

Before this season, Howard approved a new 5-year contract for $ 75.25 million. The Dolphins identified Howard as a franchise building block for a dramatic remodeling.

Howard, 26, had seven interceptions for Miami in 2018 and reached the Pro Bowl.

Shortly after the incident, Miami coach Brian Flores said, “I think we’re still gathering information about it. We take such situations very, very seriously. We collect information. It’s unfortunate. How does it affect us? It affects We take these things very seriously. We will collect all information and do what we think is best for the organization. “

Howard only played five games in 2019 and had to undergo knee surgery after the season. However, it is expected to be healthy enough to play in 2020.

