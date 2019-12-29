advertisement

Hal Habib

Sunday

December 29, 2019 at 11:45 a.m.

Defensive end Charles Harris is active today.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – For today’s season finale against the host New England Patriots, the Dolphins have to do without the recipient Allen Hurns, who has injured his ankle and neck.

Hurns ended the season with 32 catches for 416 yards and two TDs.

Linebacker Vince Biegel, who was questionable due to an elbow injury, also fails. He ended the year with 56 devices and 2.5 bags.

Defensive end Charles Harris, who has been inactive for the past two weeks, is getting dressed today.

Defensive end Taco Charlton is not in uniform. This is the third time this month that Charlton has been inactive. Charlton was listed as questionable with an ankle problem. He leads the team with five sacks.

The Dolphins will do without an offensive duel against J’Marcus Webb, offensive Lilneman Keaton Sutherland.

Corneback Jomal Wiltz is out due to a shoulder injury.

The Dolphins previously announced that Clive Walford did not drive for reasons other than injuries.

The complete inactivity lists for both teams:

MIAMI DOLPHINS

# 17 WR Allen Hurns

# 33 CB Jomal Wiltz

# 47 LB Vince Biegel

# 61 T J’Marcus Webb

# 74 C / G Keaton Sutherland

# 87 TE Clive Walford

# 96 DE Taco Charlton

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

# 6 QB Cody Kessler

# 25 DB Terrence Brooks

# 30 CB Jason McCourty

# 37 RB Damien Harris

# 65 OL Jermaine Eluemunor

# 85 TE Ryan Izzo

# 99 DL Byron Cowart

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





