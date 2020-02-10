advertisement

Where do Reshad Jones, Albert Wilson and other veterans stand when the Dolphins begin to redesign their 2020 list?

We start this season that makes NFL veterans nervous.

The Indianapolis Combine is two weeks away. We’ll be talking shortly about the freedom of the hand, the draft and the annual league meeting – all plenty of opportunities to redesign a squad. And if there’s one thing the Dolphins under coach Brian Flores and GM Chris Grier showed, it is that Miami’s roster is sketched in pencil, not ink.

Assess what the future holds for selected Dolphins veterans:

S Reshad Jones: Jones makes the very short list of the most productive dolphins of the 2010s. Appointed two Pro Bowls – probably good enough to do a few more – he’s a former team co-MVP and one of the best round five picks in team history.

But Jones will be 32 in a few weeks. Despite the respect he deserves for his injured game, he’s only played 40 out of 64 games in the past four years, including only four games last season.

Cutting it a year ago wouldn’t have made any business sense, but Jones no longer has the parachute to protect him. Saying goodbye to him would save $ 7.5 million against the cap.

Conclusion: Jones probably played his last game in a Dolphins uniform.

WR Albert Wilson: Wilson has the third highest cap of all dolphins at $ 10.8 million. Like Jones, Wilson is in a difficult situation thanks to the dreaded combination of high cap count and high injury rate (missed 12 games in his two seasons in Miami).

On the plus side, Wilson will only be 28 next season and can use defenses with unique abilities. Now the dolphins have to weigh up whether the 2020 edition of Wilson is likely to suffer more injuries or whether the last three games of last season prove that it only took him one calendar year to overcome this hip injury from 2018. Remember Wilson and DeVante Parker have been at the top of the team in the last three games with 17 receptions.

Given that Wilson was the highest paid player on the active squad at the time, he was likely going into this gray area from a certain cap accident. The separation from Wilson would save $ 9.5 million against the cap. He comes from Port St. Lucie and has expressed a desire to continue playing for his hometown team. Perhaps a restructured deal with a lower salary would satisfy both sides.

WR Jakeem Grant: Grant has the team’s eighth highest cap at $ 4.38 million, thanks to a four-year $ 19.7 million contract signed just six months ago.

Grant’s best reception season was in 2018 when he had 21 catches for 268 yards. As a return specialist, he is a threat, but has only achieved one return (kickoff or punt) per season on average.

Grant, who was classified as 5-foot-7, saw his season end prematurely in 2018 due to a leg injury. He ended up back in the injured reserve with an ankle problem last November. In total, injuries cost him 12 games during this time.

Still, its number of caps can hardly be called unaffordable, and its speed is still tempting. The challenges are clear in 2020: Grant has to stay on the field and the Dolphins have to steal a page from Andy Reid’s playbook when it comes to capitalizing on Grant’s speed.

DE Charles Harris: Forget money. Harris is known to have only 3.5 sacks in three seasons since moving in the first round.

The coaches made their Harris assessment clear by forcing him to kneel twice last season.

DE Taco Charlton: Think about it. The Dolphins were a team lacking sack hunger, and yet they made Charlton – their leading sack – a healthy scratch four times last season.

Flores’ explanation was that Charlton didn’t fit the schedule.

Obviously, Charlton doesn’t seem to fit Miami’s plans.

WR Allen Hurns: Hurns was captured by the Dolphins two days after his release from Dallas. After a serious ankle injury, he finished fourth on the team with 416 yards received, which justified Miami’s decision in November to sign him for a $ 8 million two-year extension. Flores called him one of his most reliable players.

CB Cordrea Tankersley: Talk about fighting opportunities. When Tankersley steps out on the field for the Dolphins in 2020, it would be the first time in about two calendar years. He was a third-placed rookie star before a serious ACL injury and lack of trust affected his career.

RB Kalen Ballage: He got the starting job in November by default and said that despite an average of 1.9, he had nothing to prove to anyone. Somehow, that average still went south and ended up 1.8, the second worst in NFL history for backs with at least 70 carryovers.

For a back with its size (6-2, 231), Ballage does not break duels and does not avoid them. He has everything to prove. He just won’t do it in Miami.

DB Eric Rowe: One of the team’s best turnaround stories in 2019. Rowe started slowly before moving from cornerback to safety and excelling to the point where he did a $ 18 million three-year extension in December received.

CB Xavien Howard: He’s undoubtedly the best player on the team and he’s only 26, but if the Dolphins were willing to unload Minkah Fitzpatrick last season, who says a GM who offers first round selection , Howard couldn’t challenge from Miami? It seems unlikely, but remember, Howard has only played five games last season due to a knee injury and only played more than twelve games once in four years.

C Daniel Kilgore: He is 32 years old and 21st on the Pro Football Focus list of top centers, but Grier appreciates his experienced leadership position, which should be critical given the expected influx of newcomers to the line.

Before the Dolphins could even think of saving $ 4.1 million by cutting Kilgore, they’d have to be impressed by the newbies and likely make a bargain or two with free agents.

QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen: Impossible to judge without knowing what the dolphins are doing in Round 1 of the draft.

It is also possible that they will fall in love with an experienced free agent QB, but such a player would likely be a short-term alarm clock if Miami’s franchise QB didn’t arrive until Draft 2021. If the dolphins go this route, why not just stay with Fitzpatrick, their 2019 MVP?

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





