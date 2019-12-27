advertisement

staff report

Friday

December 27, 2019 at 6:25 pm

The New England Patriots are playing for the second seed in the AFC playoffs and reunion in the first round, while the Miami Dolphins are counting the days until the NFL draft

Joe Schad Beat Writer

The Patriots have the highest defense scores and total defense in the NFL. The last time these teams met, the patriots won 43-0. Bill Belichick tells his players that this is a “playoff game”. The feeling here is a 30:10 lead to a very late score from an understaffed Miami team that has at least not given up.

Patriots 30, Dolphins 17

Hal Habib Beat Writer

There have been a few games this season that were difficult to predict, namely the Jets here, the Giants up there and the Bengals here. The only thing that’s difficult with this game is how big the profit margin will be for New England. Not only is Gillette one of the least accessible stadiums in the NFL, it’s also the dolphin’s horror house.

Patriots 38, Dolphins 13

Tom D’Angelo Beat Writer

Miami should have no problem holding on to its position in the draft (probably No. 5) as the patriots need this victory to secure second place on the grid and a reunion in the first round in the playoffs. It also helps the Dolphins that Bill Belichick tries to convince his team that this is the second coming of the Patriots in 2001, 03, 04, 14, 16, 18.

Patriots 31, Dolphins 7

Nick Pugliese sports editor

My season forecast for the dolphins was 3-13, so with a second loss to the patriots this season, I missed the mark by one. Yes, as sure as Santa left gifts for all the good kids last week, the dolphins will leave Gillette Stadium at a loss. It won’t be as embarrassing as the first meeting at Hard Rock Stadium, but it won’t be tight if New England has something to offer in the regular season finale.

Patriots 41, Dolphins 14

