Hal Habib @gunnerhal

Thursday

December 26, 2019 at 12:22 p.m.

Brian Flores speaks about the last week of the season for the Dolphins.

DAVIE – Dolphins coach Brian Flores met the media on Thursday afternoon.

Highlights:

– Regarding whether QB Josh Rosen might get some work in the season finale: “We will play against the boys who we think will give us the best chance of winning, as we said all year round.” We will stick to what we have done. “

– On RB Myles Gaskin, who is in the injured reserve: saw a lot of him in practice in the preseason. This is a child who has improved significantly over the course of the season.

– About his “obsession” with the kick game: “It was the only way I got into the field at the beginning of my college career.” It starts there. “Adds:” It’s a phase of the game that I love. “Says:” If you want to impress me, you do it in the kick game. “

– Back at Gillette Stadium: “I know my way around this area. It’s a racing game in a great environment against a tough soccer team. As far as my personal story goes, I’m head coach of the Miami Dolphins … I’m ready to start on Sunday at 1am. “Says he’ll put the friendships aside for these few hours.

