Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared a hurdle but will still be limited in two weeks at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Dolphin fans who dream that Tua Tagovailoa will wear aqua and orange this fall have just received good news.

Tagovailoa received a three-month CT scan of his broken hip and the results were as positive as possible, sources said on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Tagovailoa is unlikely to be able to resume football activities for a month. The NFL Combine is two weeks away.

While it is not surprising that the teams in Indianapolis learn about his health, they cannot yet get a complete picture.

The first round of the NFL draft is April 23. The Dolphins have the fifth overall rating.

Tagovailoa from Alabama has good freedom of movement in the hips, Rapoport reported.

Tagovailoa was a major attraction during Super Bowl week in Miami-Dade County. Fans sang his name during a gig at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

His father Galu and agent Leigh Steinberg said that Tua’s health should be a concern for the design.

Galu was free from the city. Steinberg praised Dolphins owner Stephen Ross as “just the type you’re looking for”.

Chris Grier, general manager of Dolphins, told reporters ahead of the Senior Bowl in Mobile that he couldn’t take the fans’ wishes into account when making his selection.

“To say that a player was tied to us, you can’t control what fans and people say in the media,” said Grier. “So there is no pressure for us. The pressure for us is to find the right man as a quarterback for the Dolphins, whether he or someone else. That is the pressure.”

