advertisement

Yes, Miami needs pretty much everything. But here are some places to start.

The Dolphins exceeded expectations in 2019, mainly due to the leadership of Brian Flores, first-year coach, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, 15, Team MVP.

Miami started their season 0: 7, but ended 5: 11, making them the fifth choice in the next NFL draft. Not ideal. But not a terrible position.

advertisement

General Manager Chris Grier granted around $ 100 million and stocked 14 picks in the next draft, including six in the first three rounds.

This is arguably the most important off-season in dolphin history.

“Trying to build something that wins for sustainable success,” said Grier on Monday why it was planned to take a step back and attack from scratch.

Positive developments this season included the tremendous progress of Receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki, the talent of Preston Williams and Vince Biegel, and the promise of players like rookie Christian Wilkins and young veteran Raekwon McMillan.

Miami was more disciplined under Flores. This is evidenced by the Dolphins, who are fourth best in the NFL in the fewest penalties and penalties.

Miami is far from fighting for a playoff spot, let alone a Super Bowl. But slate was practically cleaned. Here are Miami’s top 10 priorities:

1. Make a quarterback move with conviction.

If Grier is convinced that Joe Burrow is a future all-pro, you should at least call the Bengals and offer two tips for the first round and more. If Grier believes Tua Tagovailoa has the leadership, accuracy, and balance to take the risk of injury, choose the fifth choice and don’t look back.

If Grier is ready to entrust his future to Justin Herbert from Oregon, call us. If Grier believes Jordan Love of Utah State is the most underrated player in this design, go for the first round.

Grier has to follow every instinct he has and listen carefully to what he learned in all his years as a scout and front office man about what makes a great professional quarterback. This is one of the most important decisions in his life.

If Grier foregoes a first-round quarterback in 2020, he should strongly consider moving assets to 2021. He should still be ready to start a quarterback in rounds 2 to 4, for example. And he needs to know how important it will be to put the organization and every other team at the forefront of the design for a quarterback next year.

2. Stay disciplined and free.

Team owner Stephen Ross wants to win as soon as possible. Grier too. Likewise Flores, who will be significantly involved in all decisions.

But Miami cannot be tempted to go further than a single player, as much as it appears to be moving a needle. Miami is not a franchise that has to dramatically overpay to win an above average player.

Miami has no state income tax, fabulous weather, a young coach who has already proven to be more than capable, and an organizational plan that will add a wave of talented young players over the next two or three years.

If a player like Pass-Rusher Yannick Ngakoue can be added to a fair deal by the Jaguars, it makes sense. He is young. Dynamic. And it’s a premium position.

But don’t blow it up with a lot of extra effort. And the belief here is that Grier, with input from Flores and key manager Brandon Shore, won’t. Smart, strategic additions to sensible positions, sensible salaries.

If there is no match, continue.

3. Find a capable, if not dominant, left tackle.

We know what you think. Didn’t Miami just have one?

Yes, Laremy Tunsil is a Texans Pro Bowler. And yes, he was a strong choice of griers and cohorts recently.

But he left. Regardless of whether it’s a first round selection (which is likely) or a free choice, the Dolphins must add a tackle that can protect much faster than what they placed on the field in 2019.

The dolphins must and want to strengthen the ditches. According to ESPN, Miami was the worst of 32 NFL teams in the pass block win rate. Obviously not good enough.

Left Tackle is probably the second most important position in the team after the quarterback. This needs to be addressed this spring.

4. Add at least one impact edge wiper.

Miami could really use a player who scares the hearts, minds and souls of opposing coordinators, offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

We told you that Miami was the last block win rate. Well, according to ESPN, Miami was the 31st out of 32 teams with a high success rate. You just didn’t generate enough pressure.

Vince Biegel, a discovery acquired for Kiko Alonso, led the team with 18 pressures. Solid rookie Christian Wilkins added 12. But no one else had more than 9

For this reason, the Dolphins have explored the possibility of acquiring Jadeveon Clowney. A player who resembles him in a way would be nice.

Miami spoke of creating pressure from plans, but it didn’t. Mostly, it’s because they lack an athletic freak with explosiveness, explosion, aggressiveness, and relentless sharpness to destroy the quarterback.

One of them please.

5. Make Xavien Howard well, provided he’s on the roster.

Howard faces an unresolved household battery charge that is said to target his mother’s mother.

Police say Howard grabbed and pushed a woman. This means that Howard, Miami’s best and highest paid player, is faced with the NFL discipline regardless of the legal outcome.

The Dolphins have not guaranteed Howard to be on their list. And that makes sense, because the legal situation is still pending.

If Howard is on Miami’s list, make sure he fully recovers from out-of-season knee surgery and is in the best position to regain his 2018 form.

Howard only played five games this season due to injury. Howard has played an average of 10 games in the first four years of his career due to knee problems.

Flores could really use Howard to be the Stephon Gilmore of his defense. (No, not the Gilmore we saw against DeVante Parker, but all the other games).

6. Acquire a legitimate start-up.

The dolphins ended up being the last in the NFL with 3.3 yards per carry

Miami placed 32nd in the league. Truly the first mission for the incoming offensive coordinator Chan Gailey will be to diagnose the problems and prescribe some solutions in the running game.

It’s one thing to continue from Kenyan Drake (3.7 yards per carry in Miami and 5.2 yards per carry in Arizona), but now there must be a plan.

Adding a veteran as a dynamite-free agent like Melvin Gordon, a former Wisconsin Badger, may seem out of financial reach. A player like Jonathan Taylor, a new Wisconsin badger, could be on the radar.

Among the other setbacks of interest to this design: D’Andre Swift of Georgia or J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

7. Work on the expansion of Vince Biegel, Davon Godchaux and / or Raekwon McMillan and may revise an Albert Wilson deal.

Biegel is a restricted free agent, and it seems in the interests of both parties to draft a new, approximately three-year contract on a mutually appropriate number.

Godchaux is reliable and hardworking and was the man of the year in Miami. So he definitely deserves an extension for the last year of his contract.

McMillan, who emerged as the league leader at the beginning of the year (partly due to an injury recovery), should consider extending it.

And Albert Wilson, who was again explosive and fast late in the season, is the ideal candidate to convert the last year of his contract into a two-year contract with a lower average annual salary.

8. Probably part with Reshad Jones.

A few years ago, Jones was the Dolphins’ best player and received a worthy expansion. Jones is one of the best picks in Dolphins history, from round five to the Pro Bowl.

But Jones is almost 32 years old and has only played four games this season due to injury. It is also possible that Jones, who is a strong boxer, doesn’t fit Flores’ plan based on versatility.

Jones is a heart and soul player with great pride, determination and instinct. However, according to Spotrac, the Dolphins can run away with a hit of $ 10.2 million.

Kudos to Grier if he can find a trading partner who is willing to take on half of Jones’ base salary of $ 11.5 million next season. Publishing just feels more likely.

9. Add at least one of them: an above-average cornerback, guard, or center.

It would be great if Miami could achieve all three positions in both freedom of choice and draft: the corner, the guard and the center.

However, it is not always possible to hit the triple. Depending on who is available, a starter versus Howard, who can be written in ink, or a physical, reliable guardian who plays on the right (if Jesse Davis stays in the right tackle) is ideal.

An upgrade in the center is something Miami needs to explore. If not possible, Daniel Kilgore, a strong leader and hard worker, could return. And if Miami has the ability to upgrade the right device, it’s a way to push Davis in where he’s proven capable.

Again, it depends on who is available when Miami is on the clock. And who is available in the free agency at a reasonable cost? Each of these grier steps in 2019 is associated with immense anticipation, control and meaning.

Grier really has to nail most of them.

10. Maintain the same attitude regarding margin, determination, focus and shoulders as tanker counts wane.

Assuming Miami plans to make significant roster additions this season to win 2020 and beyond, Flores will have a unique challenge ahead of it.

Throughout the year, Flores could tell many coaches that they were on the squad because they weren’t very good, and they could help position the dolphins in the draft.

It was twisted. Bizarre. And frankly annoying for everyone involved.

But one thing that Flores could count on was the focus and effort of many players who were desperate to get all the best on tape that they could. As the level of talent gradually increases over the next few seasons, Flores will face new challenges.

This is because Flores will have the task of transferring the idea that we are against the world as it was in 2019. Of course, Flores comes from a place where the legendary quarterback hilariously said, “I know everyone thinks we’re shit.” On the patriots’ path to the Super Bowl last year.

Maybe it’s not that difficult.

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement