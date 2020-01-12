advertisement

The dolphins were 5-11, but there was reason to be optimistic.

The Dolphins scored more points in 2019 than any other team in the NFL. This is bad.

Miami ended with a 5-11 record, but was 5-4 on the line. It’s good.

The dolphins gave way too many bags and took in too little. Miami was unable to gain adequate rush yards. And also allows too many. Everything bad.

However, a closer look at the reconstruction season reveals some hopeful statistics. Here are some of them:

92: Number of penalties the dolphins committed in 2019. This was the fourth last penalty in the league. This is an example of discipline from trainer Brian Flores and co-workers.

1,202: Number of DeVante Parker yards, fifth in the NFL. Parker was also fourth in the NFL with nine touchdown catches.

2: Number of quarterbacks in the history of the Dolphins that were thrown in a regular season game for 400 yards with four touchdowns. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Dan Marino.

570: Yards received by close end Mike Gesicki, fifth in the AFC at his position. Gesicki made great strides in its second season.

32: Number of catches by uncovered rookie receiver Preston Williams over nine weeks (the time of an injury at the end of the season). No beginner had more at the time.

124: Tackles by linebacker Jerome Baker, fourth in the AFC. All seven NFL players with more duels in the first two seasons were drafted in before Baker.

5: Number of bags from Taco Charlton who led the team. Charlton has had five starts, but has been kept inactive in three of Miami’s last four games.

56: Tackles from Christian Wilkins, who led rookie defensive lineman. It has also been tied to the third most by a rookie linemen in the NFL since 2015.

75: Tackles from Davon Godchaux, leading NFL defensive tackles. It was the third of all NFL defenders and most of a Dolphins Lineman since at least 2000.

82: Percentage of Jason Sanders’ career goals. He is the most accurate kicker in the history of the Dolphins. He also made seven field goals in one game.

