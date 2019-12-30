advertisement

Assistants Chad O’Shea, Dave DeGuglielmo and Tony Oden will no longer work for Brian Flores in 2020.

DAVIE – The feel-good story of the dolphins, who ended the season with a tweeter, was pierced on Monday afternoon with the news that three assistants, including offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, would be canceled.

The post confirmed that offensive coach Dave DeGuglielmo and security coach Tony Oden will not return.

advertisement

“I want to thank Chad, Dave and Tony for their hard work and dedication this season. It wasn’t an easy decision, but one that I thought was best for the future of the Miami Dolphins, ”said Flores.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham appears to be safe at least for the time being, despite being in 30th place.

On a changing list and with no established talents, the O’Shea unit ended the season in 27th place on the offensive and 25th in points.

O’Shea came from New England with head coach Brian Flores. O’Shea was in the Patriots organization with Flores from 2009 until last season when he was training New England’s receiver. This was his first season as a play caller.

The Dolphins had hoped veteran Jim Caldwell Flores’ deputy head coach and quarterback coach, but health problems forced him to take a vacation this season. He is reported to be healthy and interested in a position as head coach. If Caldwell stays with the Dolphins, Flores could introduce him as an offensive coordinator.

DeGuglielmo took over the Dolphins’ offensive line after Flores fired Pat Flaherty at the training camp in July. DeGuglielmo originally joined the organization as an analyst after being released by Colts coach Frank Reich after a successful 2018 season.

Although several reports said O’Shea was fired, DeGuglielmo was initially offered a contract to stay with the Dolphins, but the sites were unable to agree on the length of the deal and the number of dollars, a source said.

A possible factor in at least the O’Shea and DeGuglielmo moves is the likelihood that the patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is related to both men, has a high demand for a head coaching job and at least DeGuglielmo’s name for he has created the employees.

McDaniels is reportedly being considered for jobs with the Giants, Panthers and Browns.

In his second season with the Dolphins, Oden was the first coaching security that changed massively throughout the season. The Miami defense took 32nd place and 26th place against the pass.

During a press conference on Monday, Flores was asked if the staff was intact.

“We value everything, player, coach,” said Flores. “I’m evaluating myself. I should probably have thrown a few red flags over the course of the season. So everything is evaluated. This is the right approach to take after a season. Just to think and make sure we do things right and do in the best interests of the dolphins. “

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





advertisement