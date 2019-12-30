advertisement

Ryan Fitzpatrick helped the Dolphins 5: 4 win in the second half of the season, including the surprise of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

DAVIE – If the decision was up to the players in the Dolphins’ dressing room, seasoned quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick would be in uniform again next season.

“Two-year tank,” joked Jesse Davis on Monday as he cleared out his locker. “No, I hope Fitz comes back and I hope he is still here. It would be fun to get on with him.

“Ryan, he’s electric. Whenever this guy touches football, we can score in a jiffy. He came this year and obviously we didn’t know which way to go, but he just showed that his lead is a vet, who comes in here and does the business. It’s fun to see him play. “

Fitzpatrick’s 15th season didn’t behave like a 37-year-old on the field, in the crowd, or in the locker room. His energy and enthusiasm were infectious, as was the case on Sunday 27/24. September, showed at the New England Patriots who had left Miami with a 5:11 final record.

He constructed a precise 13-game, 75-yard touchdown ride that was completed with a 5-yard pass 24 seconds before Mike Gesicki’s end. At the start of the game he bowed his head on the way to the end zone during a touchdown run and gave his typical beard a big smile.

After the game, when Fitzpatrick thought about a roller coaster season that started with Miami losing the first seven games before taking a 5-4 lead, he dropped some subtle hints of how he was going to relate to could reject his future. He would like to consult with his wife Liza, but also feels a spark that is triggered by the termination of the team.

“People can say what they want if they don’t set the playoffs and our record, but for me it was such a successful, great season because we had so much bad luck and we got through it and held it together,” said Fitzpatrick Zum Zwei Nominated in a row for the FedEx Air player of the week after completing 28 of 41 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown. “These are the things you get from soccer and team sports that you can’t get anywhere else. That’s one of the reasons why I love this game so much. “

Davis has witnessed what a mentor Fitzpatrick for second quarterback Josh Rosen was, and believes that his lead would be invaluable for a rookie quarterback next season if the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL draft along those lines should go.

Gesicki, who blossomed in his second season thanks to the trust that Fitzpatrick had in him, began a “Another Year” song in the locker room on Sunday, claiming that he wanted his quarterback to return for another two years if possible. The other recipients feel the same way.

“It meant a lot,” said DeVante Parker, who led the team with 1,202 receiving yards. “He is the leader of the team and everyone listens to what he has to say. We needed that from a guy like him.”

