Gesicki hopes to encourage Ryan Fitzpatrick to return with another year song

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – One day Mike Gesicki will look back on the season he played with Ryan Fitzpatrick and the winning pass he caught in the last game. Before that, however, he wants to make one thing clear.

“I’m going to start singing for a year,” said Gesicki of Fitzpatrick in the locker room after Miami excitedly won in New England. “Where is he? I love to play with him. And I appreciate all the opportunities that he has given me this year. It was fun.”

Fitzpatrick has not said whether he wants to return for 2020, and of course the club will have a say too. But no matter what, Gesicki will have the memory of a 5-yard touchdown catch with 24 seconds left to defeat the patriots, 27-24.

“It was our year-round two-point game that we played in training,” said Gesicki. “We were kind of in that area, the zone we could have gone to. We haven’t operated it all year round. Honestly, I think they doubled me outside and it’s reading where I can break out or get in. They were both outside, so I broke in. Fitz gave a great ball. “

Gesicki scored three touchdowns in the last two games of his second season, both wins. And he had five this season after posting none as a rookie.

Gesicki has learned a lot about itself this season. Above all, he should have learned that he had a future in the league, and it was too early to write him off or call the second round disappointing.

“Seize the opportunities,” said Gesicki. “You don’t know when they will come. It’s not like there are a lot of options in today’s game. But at the crucial moment, whether it’s four or 40 meters or whatever, when the ball comes to you and you have a chance to win the game, step up and play. I was happy to do that. “

Fitzpatrick has said repeatedly that he believes in Gesicki’s ability.

“I thought it was a great call,” said Fitzpatrick. “I went to the sideline and Chad O’Shea chose it.” I thought it was going to be a goal. “I like the piece he recorded. Mike Gesicki had the option of going left or right at the back of the end zone , and did a good job when he hit his husband there was a lot of space. “

Gesicki ended the season with 51 receptions for 570 yards, each of which was only second behind DeVante Parker. Gesicki believes that the last nine games of the season have given positive impetus.

“Everyone wrote us off,” said Gesicki. “Everyone had things to say, articles. It’s what it is. We just went to work every day. Coach Flo did a great job of keeping our heads up and just going on.” to work every day and take nothing for granted. Came here and got a big win. “

