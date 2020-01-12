advertisement

Hal Habib

Sunday

January 12, 2020 at 5:58 pm

Josh Boyer’s only experience as a defense coordinator came in 2005 when he headed defense for a university called South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Dolphins trainer Brian Flores again transfers the coordination responsibility to a relative newcomer in such a role. Josh Boyer is his new defensive coordinator, replacing Patrick Graham, a league source that was confirmed on Sunday.

Boyer came to Miami with Flores from the New England Patriots last season.

Boyer joined the Patriots in 2006. He started as a coaching assistant before training from 2009 to 18 in secondary school.

Graham becomes New York Giants defense coordinator.

Boyer joined the Patriots in 2006. He started as a coaching assistant before training from 2009 to 18 in secondary school.

With the Dolphins, Boyer coached a secondary player who had changed massively and finished 26th against the pass. Quarterbacks had a pass of 101.9 against the Dolphins and finished 26th. Secondary lost veterans Xavien Howard, Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain during the season.

Flores had ascribed to Boyer that he had helped newcomers prepare quickly last season.

“I think you’re trying to put them in the right position to be successful,” said Boyer. “You identify what the opposing attack is doing and how it tries to attack you, you identify what your players are good at, and you try to marry these things, and then you try to get guys into specific roles so that they can Success within defense as a whole to limit offensive production. “

The Dolphins will also have a new offensive coordinator in 2020. Veteran Chan Gailey is expected to retire to join Flores’ staff.

