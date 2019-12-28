advertisement

The dolphins won’t have the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but depending on what happens on the last day of the regular season, they could still finish second.

DAVIE – Often the best pitch for a potential high draft pick can come from an existing player, especially if that player played in the same school.

The dolphins happen to have a few aces in the hole of this section that are moving towards the last Sunday of the regular season.

Start linebacker Jerome Baker and start defensive tackle Godchaux are in a unique position to deliver valuable insights for two of the most sought-after perspectives of the NFL Draft 2020 – Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Both members of the Miami Defense team take the opportunity to help people from their alma mater make an informed decision about starting their careers.

Burrow appears to be out of Miami’s reach as the Bengals made the first choice and will likely choose the Ohio Indian and Heisman Trophy winner.

However, should the dolphins make the second choice, they would be able to snap Young. Although the dolphins are likely to lose to the patriots, the Indians, lions and giants would have to win their last games and all three are outsiders.

Even so, Baker said he would give his former teammate in Ohio an introduction to NFL life if asked to do so.

“If he asks for Flo (head coach Brian Flores), of course I’ll give him an honest answer,” Baker said of Young. “But when it comes to recruitment, I don’t do that. Maybe more of you want a financial advisor, maybe you want to hire your first year, something like that. We’re not really talking about plans and football because the NFL does a lot more than that It’s soccer. If he tries, we’ll talk about these things, but the most important thing I want to get across is that this is a job. “

Baker, who got an insight from his lineback colleague Raekwon McMillan from Ohio, remembers seeing Young as a newcomer and immediately recognizing that he had the talent to perform excellently at all levels. He started behind the Bosa brothers, but when his opportunity arose, “he did what we all expected him to do.” To meet these expectations, Young was considered by some design experts to be the best overall player in this class.

At some point, Godchaux thought he might have to give his former LSU teammate the inside information about the Dolphins, but several late-season wins pushed Miami down further in the draft.

The real motivation for Godchaux and Baker, however, is to see players from their respective schools who are successful in the NFL, whether with the Dolphins or another team.

“All the boys in the NFL, we all depend on each other because we all want to see each other well,” said Baker, who is one of the two defensive captains with Godchaux. “This is just the brotherhood that the state of Ohio really is. We all just care about each other.”

