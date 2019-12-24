advertisement

The dolphins are 4-11, but there are some young players who have shown encouraging signs of development

DAVIE – The Dolphins have deployed more players than any other team in the NFL, 83.

For comparison, consider the least-used calculations 57.

advertisement

This is a remarkable contrast, and it was, of course, Miami’s intent to uncover “gems” like Preston Williams, Vince Biegel, Nik Needham, and perhaps Montre Hartage since he was dropped Tuesday.

Hartage was identified by Miami Defense Coordinator Patrick Graham as a player who has grown, which is fascinating. It’s fascinating because Hartage, a defensive defender, switched from an uncovered squad to an active squad to cut, practice squad and back to an active squad.

For dolphins to become more competitive in 2020, they need to be influenced not only by 14 draft picks and a handful of key free agents, but also by some previously sophisticated players.

That’s why some of the players that Graham and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea chose told in response to questions about players who have developed this season.

Graham identified linebacker Raekwon McMillan, a former second-round linebacker who started this season as a substitute, and first-round defender Christian Wilkins, who was much more successful in the second half of his rookie season.

“Raekwon has improved as a leader,” said Graham. “He had these leadership qualities before I met him. Christian Wilkins’ play has improved over the year. Now we are seeing the fruits of the work in terms of what he has worked on in practice.”

And O’Shea identified the wide receiver DeVante Parker, a former first division club who has fulfilled his potential by more than 1,000 meters this season, and the close end Mike Gesicki, who has been completely transformed as an NFL student.

“Much of DeVante’s production in the field is the result of what he did behind the scenes,” said O’Shea. “And what that means is that he was excellent in preparation. Mike Gesicki was productive. He accepted the coaching.”

According to O’Shea, seasoned quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is at the center of many improvements that young players have made. “He did such a good job of giving some of these guys confidence,” said O’Shea.

If McMillan, Wilkins, Parker, and Gesicki can play a key role in rebuilding Miami in the coming years, that’s good news for coaches and general manager Chris Grier.

O’Shea and Graham, who started for the first time this season, talked about the progress they’ve made this season and how they should pay off in the future.

“It was a learning experience,” said O’Shea. “There was never a day when I didn’t leave a field or leave a meeting that I didn’t learn from and that I was better at.” The players were trainable. They tried to do what we asked them to do despite the good and bad. “

The coaches have held themselves accountable this season, blaming bad games or poor results. For example, Graham has said repeatedly that he should do a better job.

“I’m trying,” said Graham. “Look at more tape. Talk to more people. Get more insight. Listen. Let’s start there. I hear. It wasn’t always that way when I was younger. I learned that you learn a lot more by listening rather than waiting for you to speak. “

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement