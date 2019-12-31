advertisement

DAVIE – Even when aspiring newcomer Preston Williams landed eight games in the season in the injured reserve, the Dolphins’ Receiving Corps managed to team up along the route and become the team’s deepest and most reliable unit towards 2020.

Six different recipients caught 221 of the team’s 371 passes for 2,805 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams made 32 of these receptions for 428 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a knee injury that marked his first win of the season in a 26:18 home win in Miami against the New York Jets.

At that point, the former second-round draft pick DeVante Parker had changed gears after a somewhat slow start and turned out to be one of the top receivers in the league. His clutching performance in Sunday’s 27:24 win over the New England Patriots was an exclamation mark for a good season for the Louisville graduate when he scored eight passes for 137 yards against Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a contender for the NFL defensive player, scored year.

Parker led the team with 72 receptions for a career height of 1,202 yards and joined Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Irving Fryar and Brandon Marshall as the only Dolphins recipients to exceed 1,200 yards in a single season. Behind him, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford became reliable targets for seasoned quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and had to move up in Williams’ absence in the last half of the season after small but fast Jakeem Grant had an injured reserve (Nov. 27).

“I think we’re going to have a pretty good reception team next year because we’re all doing different things,” Parker said on Monday as he cleared his locker. “Albert, he’s a small to medium-sized guy and with me everyone can contribute to the passing game. We’re looking forward to the next season.”

Hurns also struggled with injuries all season, but still managed to get 32 ​​passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns, while Ford rose from the training squad to 23 catches for 244 yards, including two key receptions at Miami’s game-changing touchdown drive in Week 16 overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s exciting. We have a lot of good guys in this room – lots of guys who can do a lot,” said Wilson, who jumped back after an injury and ended the season with 43 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown. “We can field vertically stretch the deep ball. It will be exciting to have the boys under our belts for a whole year and get back in and get to work and see how it goes. I think the team can do a really good offensive to have. “

No matter who the quarterback next season is, he’s sure to have some venerable weapons to throw under this group.

“You only see one group that got better every week,” said Ford. “Despite the performance we taped, good or bad, we tried to learn from the good and the bad and keep pushing. I think over time you’ve seen trust in each of our boys grow, from DeVante and Preston when he was in there until Albert got his feet under him when I got the chance to do plays do. We just fed each other and grew so close together that we wanted to play against each other and leave everything outside to try to win. “

