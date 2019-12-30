advertisement

DAVIE defensive end Taco Charlton said Monday he doesn’t know what to think of the Dolphins that will make him inactive for three of the last four games this season, or what that could mean for his future with the team.

“I don’t know if I’m in their plans,” he told the post when the players cleared their lockers the morning after a win in New England in the team’s practice hall at Nova Southeastern University. “I don’t know anything. I just show up every day, work hard and see where the pieces can fall. I love these guys in the locker room, so I try to do everything I can to show them what I can do.

“Hopefully I was able to make a good impression. At this point, it’s a business at the end of the day. I know that. I saw firsthand that it’s a matter. So I’m preparing for what’s going to happen next. “

Charlton was rewarded by the Dolphins for $ 2.5 million on September 19 after the cowboys gave up their previous first-round draft pick (28th overall 2017). A healthy scratch with Dallas in the first two games of the season, the Edge Rusher had a sack in each of his first two games with the Dolphins. In his first four games, he collected 16 combined duels, but in his last six games he had only five duels and three sacks.

Charlton was inactive in the last two games of the season and in week 14 against the Giants. Because of an ankle injury, he was classified as critical in the Dolphins’ latest injury report prior to Sunday’s finale in New England. Coaches also pointed out late in the season that he had to play more consistently, even against the run.

Charlton said on Monday that he was satisfied with what he could achieve with Miami this season.

“It was a good chance for me to build something up in the future because I was able to get five sacks in a limited amount of time and with limited snapshots,” he said. “It is something that I will include in my off-season training and will continue to work to make progress.”

Charlton added: “The highlight of the season had definitely come and had the chance to play with these players and this team. That was the high point – the guys in this locker room and being able to play some games to help them win games. “

