Saturday

January 11, 2020 at 8:18 pm

Will Miami 2020 have new offensive and defensive coordinators?

The Giants are interested in Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

A request for an interview with Graham has been made, and is expected to be met, according to the NFL Network.

Miami coach Brian Flores let offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and security coach Tony Oden leave after the season.

Chan Gailey is expected to replace O’Shea. The dolphins allowed 397.8 meters per game in 2019, 30th in the league.

Graham and Flores had worked together in New England. Joe Judge, New Giants coach, also worked with Graham in New England.

Flores is obviously heavily involved in Miami’s defense system, but Graham was hired to call the games. Graham is from Connecticut and has worked for the Giants.

O’Shea and Graham were play callers for the first time. At the end of the season, everyone talked about how much they learned and how committed they were to improvements.

Since Flores took over the dolphins before the 2019 season, he has also fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty. And offensive assistant Jim Caldwell left, citing a health problem.

Graham has trained linebackers and defensive lines.

Well-known defensive coordinators who were part of the staff that released this offseason include Cowboys’ Kris Richard. Steve Wilks is the defensive coordinator for the Browns, who have not yet appointed a new coach. Another well-known trainer would be Marvin Lewis.

