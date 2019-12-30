advertisement

Wilson signed a three-year, $ 24 million contract with Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2018 season. However, he may need to restructure his contract if he wants to stay in Miami.

DAVIE – Albert Wilson made it clear on Monday that he would like to stay with the Dolphins for 2020, but the broad recipient did not agree to cut his wages for this.

When the players cleared their lockers at the Dolphins training facility at Nova Southeastern University the morning after a win in New England this season, Wilson said he didn’t know the organization’s stance on his future.

advertisement

One thing is clear: Wilson wants to stay.

“Oh, no question,” he told reporters Monday. “I came here for a reason.”

It remains to be seen whether this will happen. Wilson, who was a full-time free agent before the 2018 season signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins for $ 24 million, may need to restructure his contract as general manager Chris Grier extends his contract this season to recipients Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, and most recently Devante Parker.

“I’m not going to think very carefully about this,” Wilson told the Post on Monday about his willingness to cut salaries to stay with the Dolphins. “We will see what it is. As I said, I would like to stay.”

Wilson added: “We have something special here. I just think I can do a lot here. Not only can I help myself, I can help the younger people around me to get better, and um … we will see. We will see. “

Wilson played 12 games this season, his sixth in the NFL after being relegated to injury due to a hip injury in the last nine games of 2018. He made three starts and recorded 38 receptions for 292 yards (7.7 yards per catch)) and a touchdown – a 5-yard score by Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Steelers on October 28th. He also had five carry for 45 yards.

Wilson, who was inactive for the second, third and fourth games this season, had five passes against the Redskins in week 5. However, he only had seven more appearances in the next five games, before making at least five appearances in five of the last six games, including five for Sunday 59 in New England and seven for 79 (both seasonal highs) the previous week against Cincinnati.

advertisement