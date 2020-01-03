advertisement

After a cruel ankle injury at the Dallas Cowboys, Hurns played 14 games for the Dolphins

DAVIE receiver Allen Hurns was inactive for the Dolphins’ season finale against Patriots on Sunday due to ankle and neck injuries, but his ability to play in 14 games in last year’s playoffs after a cruel ankle injury made him a successful 2019 Season.

“It was a great year for me because I injured my ankle last year and a lot of people didn’t think I could play again,” said Hurns on Monday as Dolphins players cleared their lockers in the team’s practice hall. “It was only one of those years I came in just before the camp, so I had to pick things up quickly on the run. It all happened pretty quickly for me.

“As soon as I got here, I lowered my head and got to work. Over time, I grew in the system with my teammates and got on the same side with (quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick).”

Hurns, a former prominent figure at the University of Miami, signed with the Dolphins on July 26, two days after the cowboys released her. He landed 32 catches for 416 yards with two touchdowns. His highlight of the season?

“I can make it through the year, especially because of the ankle injury,” said Hurns. “There were some things that stayed the same throughout the season. I’m happy to say that I did it. I also only created the (Dolphins’ list). It was an enormous achievement for me.

“Because I came in when it was already in the camp. It was pretty difficult to pick up the game book and get things done so quickly.”

In his sixth NFL season, Hurns was one of the Dolphins’ most “reliable players” according to trainer Brian Flores and was rewarded with a $ 8 million two-year contract extension ($ 3.27 million guaranteed) in November.

Hurns said he was “very excited” about his role with the Dolphins next season. He will not only have one year of experience in the team’s offensive, but also the chance to be completely healthy.

“I keep saying that, but it’s a big deal for me,” said Hurns. “I had to go through a few things this year.”

