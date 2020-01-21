advertisement

Herbert has a cannon arm, but the leadership style is questioned

MOBILE, Ala. – Justin Herbert was asked more about his leadership style and personality in the Senior Bowl on Tuesday than his arm strength and athleticism.

This is life under the microscope of the NFL Draft Evaluation.

advertisement

It is clear, of course, that Herbert, the Oregon star, is a first-round talent by all physical standards. That cannon arm. This ability to crawl.

Herbert is smart too. Really smart.

The main sin in the eyes and hearts of some NFL scouts, it seems?

He’s quiet too quiet for a franchise quarterback. Even introverted.

“I don’t think I’m really introverted,” Herbert said. “I think I’m somewhere in the middle. I have both shades. I really worked on that. And the coaches did a great job of getting that out of me. “

Herbert decided, unlike Joe Burrow, the suspected top picker in the next NFL draft, to come to the Senior Bowl because he wanted to answer some questions.

“I think people are concerned about leadership and I’m a pretty calm guy,” said Herbert. “But I would say I’m not too quiet. I will check your ear. So there are these things that I want to be transparent with. And represent me well. “

Herbert is a likely top 20 choice. Maybe he’ll improve here, like Daniel Jones of the Giants in 2019 and Baker Mayfield of the Browns and Josh Allen of the Bills in 2018.

“Large, strong arm, difficult to lower,” said Bengal coach Zach Taylor, Herbert’s coach this week. “He can also play with his feet. All of the impressive tools you’re looking for in the top quarterback of the design. Excited to spend time with him this week and get a feel for where he is mentally. We know what is reported, but one of the advantages of coaching the Senior Bowl is that he can coach the man in meetings to see how quickly he gets the information from the meetings to the field. “

The Bengals are likely to draw Burrow, Ohio’s magnetic and electrical personality who seems destined to wear stripes on Sundays.

Herbert, who can handle high-difficulty passes but sometimes seems shaky under pressure and can deliver a Josh Allen-like off-target attempt, will have his every move closely monitored this week.

Herbert worked very hard to deal with his teammates in Oregon, and these were his classmates and friends. How will he react to leading a team of strangers?

“You just have to meet as many of them as you can,” Herbert said. “You go out of your way to say hello and meet someone. You have to step up and speak. When you are in the crowd, my voice is loudest. And people’s eyes must be on me. And I have to direct the traffic. “

If the Tua Tagovailoa dolphins do not land because another team jumps into the draft, or if they find that they are not happy with the medical reports, Herbert could be considered. Herbert is strong and durable.

Herbert would not say which teams he has or which teams he will meet this week. Herbert wouldn’t compare to Burrow or Tagovailoa either.

Herbert apparently wants to keep some things to himself. And it is clear that he is not like the many quarterbacks who traditionally claim before the design that they are the best in class and should be taken with peers above all.

Herbert is a fan of the equally humble falcon Matt Ryan. Some scouts have compared his skills to Ryan.

“We saw a lot of Matt Ryan in college,” said Herbert Tom Brady, her mechanic. We also looked at a lot of their things. “

Herbert says he is practicing the snap under the middle. Because he has never done this before. How Herbert responds to all salutations is questioned. This is only part of the application process.

And to be fair, this is a job that should cost more than $ 12 million.

Whether an NFL owner, a general manager, and a trainer trust Herbert to collect this money and be the face of their franchise depends not only on how well he throws the ball and on the combine this week, but in what way of impression he leaves when they meet.

“I think I was pretty calm at the start of my career,” said Herbert. “I was shy. But over the years I stepped out of my comfort zone. I forced myself to feel uncomfortable. I somehow found myself.”

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement