Jones is sporty, a proven passport protection and has great advantages

MOBILE, Ala. – The Dolphins must emerge from the next NFL draft, and a player they trust must attack on the left to protect the franchise quarterback they selected.

That’s why Miami seems to be evaluating Josh Jones, the most talented and fascinating attacker in the Senior Bowl, this week.

Jones is 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, with nimble feet and the ability to smother pass runners of all shapes and sizes. Forget sacking. In Houston, Jones only allowed 18 pressures in 1,282 pass-blocking snaps within three years.

“Pass block,” said Jones when asked about his strength. “I just got the job done. I reduced four and a half pressures this year. I master it. I’m proud of it. When I put pressure on, even when I’m approaching a sack, I kick my butt myself. It is only a source of pride. “

The Dolphins tried to move J’Marcus Webb and Julien Davenport to the left with below-average results. It is not easy to replace a player like Laremy Tunsil from the first round, but it is a good start to replace a player like Jones with one of three tips from the first round.

Jim Nagy Senior Bowl Presser: “Where he is, I would expect (Houston OT) Josh Jones to be the first player.”

– Carter Donnick (@ CDonnick3), January 20, 2020

According to Mel Kiper from ESPN, Jones is the third best offensive attacker after Andrew Thomas from Georgia and Tristan Wirfs from Iowa. It is possible that Jones is at play for Miami at 18 or 26. It would be great if a player slipped to 39 with his physical tools.

“Miami is a good place, man,” said Jones. “I was down there playing AAU basketball. I played there a few times. It would be wonderful.”

OT Josh Jones of #Houston arrives at 6-5, 311. Pic.twitter.com/qkifVWUXoQ

– PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 21, 2020

Scout says Jones moves well, has a great punch, and has improved his footwork, even though he’s an unfinished product. He was compared to the former Dolphin Ja’Wuan James. Jones likes to see Eagles Pro Bowler Lane Johnson.

“I’m trying to replicate my game after him,” said Jones. “But it’s difficult because he’s such a real athlete. A true technician of the game. He is sporty. I love to see him play and to strive for it. “

Houston OT Josh Jones asks this Wazzu DT to go on a hike and drives him into the ground.

Absolute Mauler. pic.twitter.com/UeJ8SfLw8H

– Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 14, 2020

At the Senior Bowl last year, a left-handed duel for the pass-loving Washington State, Andre Dillard, proved worthy of the first round and was voted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones, who starred in Houston, is already making similar comparisons in Mobile. “We threw the ball a whole bunch,” said Jones ..

Elite Left Tackles don’t usually make it to the NFL Free Agency. This year it is possible that 32-year-old Anthony Castonzo or 26-year-old D.J. Humphries will be available.

But Miami absolutely has to design a young ID keeper. Other offensive duels Miami might consider at the end of the first round of round two include Austin Jackson (USC), Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and Jedrick Wills (Alabama).

Houston LT Josh Jones, probably the top tier, would love to come to Miami. He welcomes the proposal to live with the new Canes QB D’Eriq King. pic.twitter.com/53cDBxcVsC

– Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 21, 2020

According to the PFF, Jones’ grade for the 2019 season was the best they have ever given for an offensive group 5 team. Her appraisers reported his hand use, size, athleticism, and experience.

“It’s the mindset,” said Jones. “Everyone can compete and play offensively. But it’s about your mindset. It’s a struggle to play every single one. You have to be on your P and Q every time. You can’t slip, you have to be dominant. “

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

