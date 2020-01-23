advertisement

Everyone loves Tua. But how does Miami deal with the design process?

MOBILE, Ala. – The Dolphins general director, Chris Grier, did not disclose any state secrets when he described Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as accurate and had winning intangibles.

On Wednesday, Grier spoke to reporters who traveled to Alabama for the Senior Bowl. As expected, Tagovailoa was a hot topic. Tagovailoa is still recovering from hip surgery and the Dolphins haven’t even hit him yet.

But everyone who has access to social media has been reading #tankfortua regularly for a year. The dolphins are associated with Tua every day. So does Grier feel compelled to deliver Tua with the fifth choice or even to act if necessary?

“To say that a player was tied to us, you can’t control what fans and people say in the media,” said Grier. “So there is no pressure for us. The pressure for us is to find the right man as a quarterback for the Dolphins, whether he or someone else. That is the pressure. Find the right man to run the organization. “

Two years ago, Tua Tagovailoa became a legend in Alabama after this walk-in TD pass and won the national championship 👏 pic.twitter.com/MjOM2qr0Xq

– ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2020

Although Grier said on Wednesday that he expected veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to return to Miami in 2020 (he’s under contract), owner Stephen Ross was waiting for this moment. He wants Miami to find his next dynamic signal caller.

“I think that’s all of us,” said Grier. “We want to find the right man for the quarterback. You see how important it is in the league. So I wouldn’t just say it’s Steve (Ross). It’s Brian (Flores). Myself. Coaching staff. Scout. We think it is important that we find the right man and leader to be the quarterback here for a long time. “

The Dolphins are unlikely to have a chance to trade Joe Burrow, who is likely to be designed by the Bengals. Of course they’ll be spending time with quarterbacks like Justin Herbert from Oregon and Jordan Love from Utah, both here in the Senior Bowl.

But for so long the attention was on Tua. The fans were hysterical when Tua was hanging around South Florida with aqua and orange sneakers recently.

Tua’s agent Leigh Steinberg will honor Ross for his humanitarian efforts at an event in the Super Bowl that Tua will attend.

Hear what Grier reports about Tua and see how it matches what Grier reports about his wishes in a quarterback.

Orientation.

“He was a winner,” said Grier. “The fact that he won the Elite 11 and goes to Alabama and has the storybook that fell off the bench at the national championship. Everyone always talks about its accuracy. Talk about the person too. The intangible values ​​we are talking about. I look forward to getting to know him. “

Grier looks smarter than stature, arm strength and agility when rating players, especially the quarterback.

“I think when you talk about the quarterback position, a lot of the intangible assets are what separates a lot of people,” said Grier. “They hear stories now, even when they talk about Tom Brady’s appearance, they didn’t have a big weapon. Or Drew Brees or some of these guys are the all-time best that have ever played the game. You look at everything, everyone’s skills at the end of the day. Do you win games? Are you leaders? Football smarts, intangibles, characters and so on play a big role. “

Grier hears the chatter about the possibility that another team might want to design a quarterback before Miami.

“Yes, I think every team is monitoring what’s going on in the league,” said Grier. “I think it works both ways because there is a lot of misinformation. The teams are always trying to investigate what you are looking for. There is a balance, but at the end of the day no one flips their cards, probably by the design day Teams always talk to each other. Agents also talk to people and other things that you unfortunately don’t know who is telling the truth. “

Miami would like to use all 14 designs, including six in the first three rounds. But Grier is not afraid to do what is necessary and to ascend if necessary. Does he feel like he has the means to do it?

“Yes,” said Grier. “More than enough.”

Grier said that they will go so deep into the backgrounds of the players they are interested in that someday someone should write a book about it. Chances are that everyone you talk to about Tagovailoa will give a bright report.

“I would say we are so early in the process,” said Grier.

