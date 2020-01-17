advertisement

Will Miami work for a free agent like Jack Conklin or D.J. Humphries, or a tackle like Andrew Thomas or Tristan Wirfs?

The Dolphins allowed 58 sacks in 2019, as many as any team in the league.

For comparison: the rams, cowboys, saints, chiefs, ravens, Vikings, patriots and robbers all gave up half or less.

advertisement

Miami has fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and will not bring offensive coach Dave DeGuglielmo back, but the line will also change.

Miami reached an average of 3.3 meters per rush in 2019, as little as any team in the league.

For comparison: the Cardinals, Titans and Ravens were on average more than 50 percent higher in each run. Arizona was supported by the acquisition of former Dolphins, who returned the Kenyan Drake, who averaged 5.2 meters in Arizona after 3.7 in Miami.

Changes come again. How could they not?

Part of the blame for the sacks goes to young Josh Rosen, who took too many of them with him when he played. Part of the blame for the bad rush can go on the back, like Kalen Ballage, who averaged 1.8 meters in 74 attempts.

But, yes, much of the blame must go to the Miami offensive line, which as a whole has not protected well enough and has not created enough pressure.

The Dolphins swapped Pro Bowl and left Laremy Tunsil to the Texans before the season. They had seen Ja’Wuan James tackled at the Broncos.

These players were drawn in from the first round of Miami. And it is likely that if the dolphins stick to all three first selection rounds – 5, 18 and 26 – in the April draft, they will use one for a starter, preferably a left-handed dealer.

According to Pro Football Focus, the first duels in Miami were bad. Jesse Davis, who improved later in the season, finished 62nd in his place. And Julien Davenport and J’Marcus Webb, sharing the time on the left, finished 68th and 81st.

If Miami doesn’t design a tackle in the first round, there will likely be one of two second-round picks for a tackle. And it’s always possible for Miami to explore the free agent market. At least three tackles line up for days with high wages.

Miami may prefer not to spend a lot of money on a player in a free position (maybe a pass rusher might be an exception), but to protect Tua Tagovailoa or whatever for quarterback Miami designs, it can be essential.

Here are the top tackles that may be available in the free agency. The salary projections are from Spotrac.

• RT Jack Conklin, 26, Tennessee, forecasted $ 15 million a year

• LT D.J. Humphries, 26, Arizona

LT Anthony Castonzo, 32, Indianapolis

• RT Bryan Bulaga, 31, Green Bay, forecast $ 10.1 million / year

• RT Daryl Williams, 28, Carolina

• LT Kelvin Beachum, 30, jets

• RT Germain Ifedi, 26, Seattle

If the Dolphins dictate Tagvailoa to the left-hander, it could be argued that right-wing attack is as important, if not more important than left-wing attack.

But Miami really needs a reliable left-hander. And Davis improved his level of comfort and performance at the end of the season to a point where it wasn’t necessary to get him right again.

Castonzo would offer excellent passport protection. Castonzo was chosen by Pro Football Focus for the seventh time in 2019.

Conklin would be a dominant run blocker in a real duel. Conklin was PFF’s ninth-rated tackle last season.

Humphries is a late bloomer who has overcome early career injury issues and is a solid pass blocker. He was the 47th tackle from PFF.

This is a strong blueprint for offensive action. At least six offensive duels have been mocked in the first rounds, and three or four are likely to be selected.

Here are some of the best duels to consider in the first two rounds:

• Andrew Thomas, Georgia

“Athletic and powerful, and he shows natural skills in the trenches.” – Todd McShay from ESPN

• Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

“Mauls defenders only. Controls them. He has incredible strength and power and he can also move his feet. “- Mel Kiper from ESPN.

Jedrick Wills, Alabama

“Dominant functional strength that comes into play when blocking barrels on a large scale. The passport protection is polished. “- Joe Marino, The Draft Network.

Josh Jones, Houston

“He is the top-rated draft-capable attacker and has the best season we’ve seen from a group 5 offensive lineman.” – Pro Football Focus

• Mekhi Becton, Louisville

“Left start at NFL level – and damn good. Becton has length and functionality, flexibility and size. Becton is a racket. “- Kyle Crabbs, TDN

Austin Jackson, USC

“Many agree that Jackson is still a raw perspective, but one with the prototype size and athleticism that NFL scouts crave.” – Los Angeles Times.

• Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

“At 6 foot 7 340 pounds, they don’t make offensive linemen much bigger and physically impressive than Wilson.” – Brooks Austin, BulldogMaven

• Matt Peart, Connecticut

“He’s a real college attacker with the agility, footwork, and agility to move to the left.” – Tony Pauline, TDN

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement