MG has introduced a new Nav grade exclusive to its range of 3 in order to improve the attractiveness of the model.

Available to order now, this new version is at the top of the range with the addition of the title being a new version of the company’s “iGo” infotainment system.

This is projected on an eight-inch screen placed in the center of the dashboard and provides support for Bluetooth devices with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

At the same time, the MG 3 Exclusive Nav also has an audio configuration with six speakers, a DAB radio and a rear view camera.

The car is powered by the 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. It delivers 105 hp and 137 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox, resulting in a 0 to 60 mph time of 10.4 seconds with a top speed of 108 mph.

Fuel returns of 42.3 mpg on the WLTP combined cycle are claimed, with CO2 emissions weighing 140 g / km.

Daniel Gregorious, sales and marketing manager at MG, said: “We are constantly analyzing customer needs and requirements in order to produce a range that truly complements the busy and varied lifestyle of the buyer.

“The introduction of the MG 3 Exclusive Nav brings our smallest model closer to the rest of the MG range and further strengthens our promise to offer an affordable price without compromising on specifications or quality.

“The affordable model continues to stand out as an attractive option in the supermini market with its intelligent design and generous 7-year warranty, making it the ideal partner for small cars.”

The price of the MG 3 Exclusive Nav starts at £ 12,995. The company is also launching the model with a deposit contribution of £ 1,500 when purchased via PCP.

Meanwhile, Ford has added hybrid engines to its S-Max and Galaxy. The models will combine a 2.5-liter petrol engine and an electric motor for a set of 200 hp. However, you will have to wait if you want one, as they will not go on sale until next year.

