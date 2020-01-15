advertisement

Cars

January 15, 2020 Maarten Vinkhuyzen

advertisement

After the bankruptcy of the iconic British car manufacturer MG / Rover, the MG brand was sold to a Chinese company. A few years ago it was purchased by SAIC Motor Corp. (formerly Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation). This is about the brand name, logo, goodwill, claims to its history, the models and intellectual property. The production facility was used for a few years, but eventually all production was relocated to China. A design center and a sales and marketing organization form the current MG Motor in Great Britain.

SAIC is the largest Chinese car manufacturer. It is # 7 in passenger cars worldwide and # 4 in electric vehicles. It can compete on price, quality and design with every car manufacturer in the world. What it lacks is reputation outside of China.

Now SAIC is coming to Europe with the MG brand, with the help of the nostalgia and romance associated with that name. It offers a very attractive, fully electric, small SUV for a very competitive price. The first shipload arrived in the Netherlands just before lowering the incentive in the country. More than a thousand new EV drivers decided to go with this new unknown model, which illustrates the value of the brand name.

Purchase decisions were probably based on reputation, some reviews and some user stories from the UK, where the model was released last summer. Based on the reviews and specifications I have seen, it is a risk that it is worth taking for the price that MG asks.

With its pricing policy, MG strives for a new positioning in the market. Just like Tesla there is one price for Europe. Only taxes and currency conversions make a difference. Discounts are not allowed. Dealers and sellers must convince potential buyers of the quality of the car and extras such as good advice and services.

The Belgian importer is very clear about the obstacles in selling the car in Belgium. When asked about the chances on the Belgian market after the small tsunami that landed in the Netherlands in the last two weeks of December, the answer was clear: “The chances are not the same.”

The story was the same on all stands with plug-in vehicles at the Brussels Motor Show.

The four Belgian governments (one federal and three regional: Brussels, Wallonia, Flanders) offer no incentives to speak of, only small tax breaks that may apply to some buyers, but that are uncoordinated and difficult to find.

There is no consistent policy. Today’s goals and regulations are contradictory and are likely to change before the car is delivered. No one is willing to guess what they will be next year or even in the second half of this year.

There is no charging infrastructure to speak of, no central or local planning to offer a charging infrastructure. There are some private initiatives and foreign companies are starting to build networks. Tesla, Ionity and in the future Fastned are coming to Belgium. Oil companies and some retailers are trying to gain a position in the new loading market. The best they have for them is that there is a lot of expertise in all the surrounding countries.

Although most Belgian drivers, journalists and car professionals are still not well aware of electric driving and the coming transition, the market is showing healthy development. It leaves the innovation phase and enters the early adoption phase of the life cycle of technology acceptance.

To overcome these marketing challenges, MG has a simple action plan. In addition to being clear about prices, it is a fully electric brand.

There are more fully electric vehicles in the stands of the major car manufacturers, but they are hard to find among the dozens of non-electrified models. And many marketing departments have discovered the hype of electrification and are now sticking the name ‘Electrified’ on anything more than the standard 12-volt battery system.

MG only has two MG ZS EVs on the standard. That is what the company offers, simple and clear. There is a team that only collects leads for electric driving, with one sales pitch. We know from Tesla how effective that is.

The car is a small SUV with a very aggressive price. The price is made possible by a smaller battery (45 kWh) than most competitors – not the first choice for long journeys with the whole family, but perfect for transporting things and people through the city and maybe weekend trips.

After the show is over, the attention of the sales will shift to companies looking for a green / clean / responsible machine that are willing to place loaders in their parking places and present the MG as the favorite company car. This is an approach that requires a lot of work, but it can also be very successful.

The other approach that the Belgian importer is planning is an awareness campaign. The standard 25-minute test drive that Tesla offers is not sufficient for many potential customers of this vehicle. “Buy the car and give it back with money if you don’t like it”, Tesla’s alternative to short test drives is just too radical. When more vehicles become available, they offer test drives of a few hours or more to ensure that potential customers drive electrically.

I have personal experience with a longer test drive. More than 20 years ago, when the children were still in diapers, I got a call from a dealer that he had a car available for a test drive on Saturday. I had to reject the offer because we had planned a weekend trip to family in the country, a three-hour drive. ‘Come and get the car on Friday afternoon. That is perfect for a test drive. Exactly the type of use for which you want to buy a car. “Okay, I was sold. We have had the car for almost 20 years.

If MG has found importers in the other European countries to be as effective and inventive as the organizations in the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium, MG will soon become an important brand on the European market for electric vehicles.

It seems that China is not repeating the mistakes of Japan, South Korea and India, which started with cheap low-quality offers at the bottom of the market. First with Polestar and now MG, the Chinese are coming to the market with very attractive, beautiful and high-quality products. These types of newcomers, without exhaust, are always welcome.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Maarten Vinkhuyzen Grumpy old man. The best thing I’ve done with my life was raising two children. Only finished primary education, but if you don’t go to school, you have a lot of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as a system integrator and architect. My boss in 2007 received two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policy makers the future direction of energy and transport. And since then I try to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles.

And I bring my money where my mouth is, I bought Tesla shares. I want to keep them until I can trade them in for a Tesla car.









advertisement