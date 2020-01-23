advertisement

MEXICO (AP) – Hundreds of Central American migrants heading north into southern Mexico have received regular media coverage in Mexico, but with exorbitant murders, a stagnant economy and corruption at the top of the list On the national agenda, the aggressive efforts of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to stop them did not provoke widespread reaction.

López Obrador, a leftist who, throughout his campaign, spoke of the protection of human rights and a more respectful treatment of migrants, criticized the left, even within his own party, for the more militarized reception of migrants arriving in Guatemala-Mexico. border last weekend.

But at a two-hour press conference on Thursday, he was not once questioned about the caravan or the government’s response, even though there were reports of hundreds of migrants crossing the border and were taking a Mexican highway.

López Obrador has been criticized for carrying out the auction for US President Donald Trump by trying more vigorously to stop the caravans of migrants. The pressure on the Mexican government to do more to contain immigration comes more from the United States government than from anyone in Mexico.

On Wednesday, federal legislator Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, a member of López Obrador’s party, was prevented from speaking in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies about the National Guard’s conflict with border migrants on Monday. Members of his own party prevented him from showing a video of the confrontation during a hearing.

Muñoz Ledo called the actions of the Mexican authorities via savage aggression via Twitter and said that he violated the country’s constitution and the international treaties he had signed.

Last year, the first director of the National Immigration Institute, López Obrador – an academic and immigration specialist – resigned after Mexico bowed to pressure from Washington.

Coming from a country with a long history of emigration, Mexicans generally have a lot of empathy for Central American migrants who cross the country. During the first caravans in 2018, city dwellers went along the caravan path to provide food and water. But as more and more caravans arrived, the attitude began to change, especially in places that had few resources at the start.

For many Mexicans, migration was a calm reality. Small groups of people were still passing on their way north. People who lived along the railway follow the migrants to talk about providing a plate of food or emergency aid.

But the caravans are different. Thousands of people suddenly descend into a sleepy town and settle in the town square. When there were complaints about the garbage left behind, caravans organized and designated people to clean up, berating the members for being attentive to their hosts.

Claudia Zamora, 46, who operates a small roadside stand near Frontera Hidalgo, reflects the mixed attitude. She described the passage of the caravans as “chaos” and on Thursday, she pulled her baskets of fries inside before the arrival of the caravan. But she quickly added: “There must be a very strong motivation to emigrate. They don’t bother me. If they come with the good intention to work, then God bless them. “

They had never stolen anything from him and often stopped to buy water or cigarettes and rest in the rare shade offered by some trees next to his stand.

In Ciudad Hidalgo, the caravans attracted a security response. Many in Ciudad Hidalgo, like any border town, make a living from cross-border trade. Many residents have expressed frustration over the past few days with the caravan, as it has prompted Mexican authorities to close the international bridge, preventing people from crossing it. Many informal commercial raft crossings continued, but many Guatemalan residents of Tecun Uman who were used to crossing at will for work, shopping or seeing the family were arrested by immigration officials on the shore and invited to return.

Noé Serrato, 39, a real estate agent in Mexico City, said he did not blame López Obrador for gathering members of the caravan.

“Yes, I see it as bad, but it is the result of bad decisions by previous governments,” said Serrato. He sees actions as a necessary evil. “Yes, there are good people who want to work, but people with bad intentions also come.”

