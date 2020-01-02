advertisement

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday vowed to abide by his government’s decision to grant asylum to some at the Mexican embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a row with the interim administration in La Paz.

“It’s a matter of principle,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government conference.

The surrender of the people would mean abandoning what Mexico regards as a “sacred” right to grant asylum, he added.

Earlier this week, Bolivia expelled the Mexican ambassador to La Paz over the asylum barrier, creating a predicament for Lopez Obrador, who has sought to avoid foreign entanglements.

Mexico has not removed Bolivia’s ambassador to Mexico, and Lopez Obrador said he will not respond to provocations.

Relations have been strained between the leftist Lopez Obrador and the conservative government in La Paz headed by acting president Jeanine Anez since Mexico granted asylum to former Bolivian socialist leader Evo Morales in November.

Mexico has given shelter to nine people in La Paz, some of whom the Anez government, which is preparing for the presidential election, has described as criminals and wants to stand trial.

The Mexican government has accused the Anez administration of harassing and intimidating its diplomatic staff in La Paz. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by John Stonestreet and Will Dunham)

