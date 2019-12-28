advertisement

MEXICO CITY / LA PAZ – The Mexican government said Bolivian police had prevented Spanish officials from leaving to visit the Mexican ambassador to La Paz on Friday, extending a splash over Bolivia’s surveillance at its diplomatic facilities that have rumbled for days.

The two Spanish diplomats were about to leave the Mexican ambassador’s residence when they were told their cars had been stopped a few minutes away and would not be allowed to enter the compound again, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mexico says Bolivian authorities have harassed and intimidated its diplomatic staff in a row by focusing on the Mexican government’s decision to grant asylum to nine people, now stationed at its diplomatic premises in La Paz. Some of them are required by Bolivia’s new conservative administration.

Bolivian interim president Jeanine Añez took power last month when long-serving Socialist leader Evo Morales resigned and fled to Mexico City following a presidential election that the Organization of American States said was rigged in his favor.

Morales’ acceptance of a political asylum offer from the leftist government of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador strained ties with Añez, an opponent of Morales.

On Friday, the Mexican ambassador finally made contact with the Bolivian Foreign Ministry, which urged diplomats to leave their premises and walk back in their cars, but they refused to do so without their security details, the statement added. .

In the end, the two diplomats were gathered by a car sent by the Bolivian foreign ministry over an hour later, she said.

Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said at a news conference that Spanish diplomats were accompanied by men with their faces covered trying to enter the settlement quietly.

While diplomatic personnel are not allowed to conceal their identities, police prevented masked men from entering, she said.

“There was a significant threat to the security of the Mexican mission,” she said, adding that she would stage a formal protest with Spain, the European Union and the United Nations.

The Mexican statement did not mention the masked people.

The Spanish Embassy in Bolivia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Bolivian government, a former senior Morales aide, Juan Ramon Quintana, is among the nine people who received asylum at the Mexican embassy. The Bolivian government has not mentioned the nine inside.

Those identified, including Quintana, are allies of Morales wanted by the government for crimes, including assault and armed revolt.

Mexican President Lopez Obrador said “asylum must be guaranteed” when asked about the dispute Friday at a regular news conference.

Morales left Mexico this month and is now in Argentina.

According to the Mexican government, Bolivia has issued arrest warrants for at least four of the people inside its embassy.

On Thursday, Mexico said it was asking the International Court of Justice to mediate the dispute. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Daniel Ramos Additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)

