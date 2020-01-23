advertisement

Officials in Mexico said Thursday that tests for a patient suspected of having the 2019 Novel Coronavirus had been negative.

The only patient in America who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus is a patient in the United States.

Gloria Molina Gamboa, the state’s health minister in Tamaulipas, said in a statement that the possible case in the state bordering on the state of Texas was ruled out after the samples were returned negative.

“The 57-year-old doctor was diagnosed with adenovirus rhinovirus, that is, a cold,” she said.

The state is free of corona viruses, Molina Gamboa emphasized.

The announcement came a day after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters about the possible case.

In Brazil, Julio Croda, director of the country’s health ministry, told reporters that a suspected case in the country is “out of the question”.

He repeated several times that there are no suspected coronavirus cases in Brazil, but said the case could be updated in the future.

The ministry believes that suspected cases are patients who have respiratory symptoms and have traveled to one of the areas where the virus was active within two weeks of the symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization, only the city of Wuhan in China is on the list of places where the virus was active.

The suspicion reported in Brazil this week, Croda said, does not fit the definition because the patient was in Shanghai and not in Wuhan and had not reported contact with people who showed symptoms of the coronavirus. Croda did not say whether test results from the patient informed his comments.

The corona virus has spread to at least six countries, but all but the United States are in Asia.

Medical personnel in protective suits at Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (STR / AFP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Washington State on Tuesday.

“The patient recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of pneumonia due to this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019. The spread of the person happens. It is unclear how easily this virus spreads among people, ”said the agency’s statement.

The patient returned to the United States on January 15 to seek medical care and treatment in Washington. Since the patient had recently traveled to Wuhan, they were tested. The test results were positive.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement that “the risk to the general public is low” and that both local and state health agencies are prepared for the emergency.

“They practiced and practiced for this situation and they were ready. The rapid response also shows the importance of a strong public health system that we have here in Washington State. We want to make it clear that our teams take a complex approach to counteract this. We have strong partnerships and a tiered public health system, ”he added.

“We take this very seriously, and although this is the first case in the United States, there are likely to be others. Washington State will continue to work to exchange information and help as far as we can. “

Ileana Alescio contributed to this report.

Ileana Alescio contributed to this report.

