The Mexican authorities closed a border crossing in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to cross a bridge over the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala.

Honduran migrants waved their country’s flag and sang the national anthem as they approached the bridge. At the height of the confrontation, the Guatemalan authorities estimated that 2,500 migrants were on the bridge or trying to access it.

Mexican national guards slammed a metal fence to block the way for migrants.

Under flare-ups, Mexican officials allowed some migrants to enter the country in groups of 20, while a voice over a loudspeaker warned migrants not to enter Mexico without passing through immigration filters.

Migrants accuse Mexican national guardsmen at the Guatemala-Mexico border crossing in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on January 18, 2020. (Marco Ugarte / AP Photo)

Bit by bit, more than 150 migrants came to apply for asylum or another form of residence permit for Mexico. However, many migrants prefer to travel through Mexico en route to the United States.

The Mexican National Migration Institute announced on Saturday that it had reinforced several points along the country’s southern border to ensure “safe, orderly, and regular immigration”.

Hundreds of guardsmen lined the river to prevent migrants from secretly entering Mexico. The voice on the loudspeaker repeatedly warned that people who want to travel through Mexico may not be granted asylum in the United States even if they make it there.

As temperatures rose on Saturday, migrants trickled back across the bridge to Guatemala. In the late afternoon there were fewer than a hundred on the bridge.

The Mexican government has stated that migrants who enter the country without registration are not allowed to leave the southern border area. But those seeking asylum or other protection can apply for and legalize their status in Mexico.

Guatemalan officials have counted around 3,000 migrants who have registered at border crossings to enter the country in the past few days, and estimated that there were an additional 1,300 migrants who did not register. The Guatemalan government offers to take migrants back to their countries of origin by bus.

A migrant climbs over the fence at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, on January 18, 2020. (Marco Ugarte / AP Photo)

Guatemala’s human rights defenders office said that more than 1,000 migrants had gathered elsewhere on the Mexican border, far north in the Peten region. There were reports that Mexican troops were gathered on the other side of the border.

Vicente Hernández, head of the Mexican armed forces in the border area, said on Saturday the migrants on the Guatemalan side of the Suchiate that “there are opportunities for everyone in Mexico”.

“You just have to register here,” he added, saying that Mexican officials would then offer the migrants jobs.

Mexico’s legal status and employment opportunities for migrants include a provision that limits migrants to southern Mexico, where wages are lower and there are fewer jobs than anywhere else in the country.

Consul General of El Salvador in Mexico, Antonio Azúcar, told The Associated Press that the Mexican authorities had reported that migrants crossing into Mexican territory would be housed in Ciudad Hidalgo, the city on the banks of the Suchiate, where the bridge break happened.

But a Mexican official who refused to be named said that those applying for asylum in Mexico would be taken to one of two migration stations in Chiapas State – one in Tapachula and the other in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Once in custody, migrants can theoretically apply for a temporary work permit to stay in Mexico. For months, however, nonprofit groups have complained that migrants are often returned to their countries of origin instead.

Many of the migrants leaving Central America fear for their lives at home, others are looking for better economic prospects.

By Maria Verza

