MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico City metro travelers often blame authorities for broken escalators at metro stops, but metro officials have another explanation: large amounts of pee.

In a way, the urine penetrates and corrodes the drive wheels and the escalator mechanisms that transport passengers from metro stations.

In a list released Tuesday, the Metro system listed “corrosion from urine” as one of the top five causes of escalator failures.

Fermin Ramirez, the deputy director of the rail and facility system, said that runners appear to urinate on escalators during off-peak hours and in busy stations, “even if it seems hard to believe.”

“When we open escalators for maintenance, there is always urine,” said Ramirez. Most stations do not have public toilets, a fact that Twitter users quickly reported, noting that there were not even paid toilets.

Of the 467 escalators in the system, 22 are out of service every day.

The biggest problem, metro officials admit, is that many escalators are old or damaged by improper use.

The city plans to replace approximately 55 escalators over the next two years.

With more than 1.6 billion trips a year, the Mexico City metro is considered the eighth largest in the world by certain measures, and one of the cheapest: a 25-cent ticket will get you there in one journey to any destination within 140 miles (226 kilometers). Remember to use the bathroom before leaving.

