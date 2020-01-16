advertisement

MEXICO (AP) – Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has made the sale of the luxury presidential jet a centerpiece of his austerity program, but there is only one problem: nobody, it seems , only wants to buy the white elephant.

López Obrador said Tuesday that the Boeing Dreamliner would be brought back to Mexico after a year of sales in the United States, where it has accumulated about $ 1.5 million in maintenance costs.

Purchased by its predecessor, the jet is expensive to execute and is now configured to carry only 80 people, but with a full presidential suite with a bedroom and a private bathroom. He has become a symbol of López Obrador’s campaign against senior officials living in a country where half the population lives in poverty. “They have abused (their privileges). They even used planes to play golf, ”said López Obrador.

While the Boeing 787 has sparked interest while parked at an airfield in Victorville, California, over the past year, López Obrador said potential buyers have been unable to obtain financing for the estimated sale price of $ 130 million. This is just over half of what Mexico paid for the plane in 2012. “It was a bad deal from the start,” said the president.

Among the ideas that López Obrador is currently entertaining is to barter it in exchange for medical equipment, to sell it to a consortium of companies for executive incentive programs or to rent it by the hour, in the hope of reimbursing the rest of the loans outstanding on the plane.

Gone are the hopes that this would raise a lot of money for poverty alleviation programs. Mexico now hopes to cut losses on the plane, which is too expensive to be reconfigured into a commercial airliner that normally carries up to 300 passengers.

“This morning the president presented a new image of himself as a door-to-door salesman offering to sell, barter or lease an aircraft,” said the National Action Opposition Party, whose l ex-president Felipe Calderon bought the plane.

Lopez Obrador, who chose to travel in tourist class on regular commercial flights and to avoid traveling abroad, long opposed the benefits granted to public servants. Whenever possible, he likes to travel overland in an SUV, and over the weekend posted a photo of him waiting by the side of a road while repairing a flat tire.

The president also banned his cabinet from traveling on government-owned executive jets, and on Tuesday he also announced a series of auctions that will sell a total of 39 government-owned helicopters and 33 executive jets and small planes. The government will offer 19 planes and nine helicopters for sale in a first round of auctions, which it hopes will bring in more than $ 1 billion. Most of the aircraft in the first batch were used by the military, navy and the president’s office.

Many of the planes for auction in subsequent rounds were owned by the Attorney General’s office, raising the question of whether the sales could threaten key government tasks such as law enforcement in detection and detection programs. drug eradication.

López Obrador said there would still be enough aircraft to carry out the necessary tasks in the event of a disaster or emergency. “The only planes that will remain are those used for security, those used by the army and the navy … for public service: air ambulances, fire-fighting aircraft, public security, civil protection, but not for transportation of officials, “he said.

But despite his disgust for high life, it is precisely as a business advantage that the president hopes to sell the presidential jet. López Obrador proudly showed a brochure he had written in a somewhat desperate sales pitch for the profession.

“You, you the biggest producers, your elite sales team, your most precious associates can now enjoy a flight experience reserved until now only available for heads of state,” reads in the brochure, adding that the plane has “incomparable VIP capacity”.

In a system known as “fractional ownership”, the government hopes to sell the aircraft in 12 “shares”. Buyers would have access to the aircraft and pay operating costs. The brochure suggests that the aircraft could be used for “brand exposure” or to “more easily attract investors or global figures to your business”.

This can be difficult to sell. At least one potential buyer – telecommunications magnate Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico – is also known for a strange variety of austere habits, such as wearing ties from his pharmacy chain and avoiding computers in favor of handwriting in notebooks.

López Obrador even plans to exchange it with the American authorities in exchange for medical equipment. “We hand over the plane and you pay us in goods. In other words, we need x-ray equipment, we need ambulances, imaging machines, laboratories, ”said the president.

López Obrador’s disgust for the plane is so visceral – he vowed never to set foot in it – that he turned down a journalist’s suggestion to board the jet only once to publicize the sale . “No, no no, I won’t … but you can,” said the president.

