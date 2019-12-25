advertisement

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s foreign ministry on Tuesday again accused Bolivian security and intelligence officials of harassing its diplomatic staff in La Paz, despite Mexican president’s remarks earlier in the day that tightening surveillance was eased.

Mexico on Monday accused Bolivia of intimidating its diplomats in La Paz after quiet interference in relations since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last month granted political asylum to former Bolivian President Evo Morales, a leftist.

Bolivia’s government responded by saying that Mexico had abducted a regional summit and pulled its feet to recognize the new, conservative prime minister.

On Tuesday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Bolivian police were recording the movements of people coming and going from diplomatic premises, as well as tracking diplomatic vehicles and trying to prevent the ambassador from moving freely.

“These actions are not in line with the usual practices of overseeing and protecting diplomatic buildings … and they can only be explained in light of the internal political situation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Mexico complained of “excessive” surveillance by about 150 Bolivian intelligence and security personnel on Monday.

Lopez Obrador declined to comment on what motivated Bolivia to act as his government claimed. Earlier on Tuesday, he had said things were getting better.

“I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance at our embassy in Bolivia has been significantly alleviated,” he told his regular press conference Tuesday.

Although, “a lot of things” still needed cleaning up, he said.

Bolivia’s presidential secretary, Erick Foronda, said security personnel were deployed around the Mexican embassy to protect the site because it was housing Morales’ allies, the state-run Bolivian Information Agency (ABI) reported.

He added that the addition of officers did not affect the free movement of embassy officials.

Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said on Monday that the Bolivian authorities would respect diplomatic privilege and not enter the Mexican embassy.

Bolivia has moved to the right since Morales stepped down in November after a presidential election that the Organization of American States said was rigged in his favor.

Bolivia is currently headed by acting President Jeanine Añez, a former conservative senator and Morales opponent.

Lopez Obrador said Mexico was anxious to know whether new elections would be held in Bolivia and whether all “political forces” would be able to participate. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Noe Torres and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City Editing by Alex Richardson and Matthew Lewis)

